2022 PFL Championships results: Aspen Ladd sneaks by Julia Budd to win split decision

Aspen Ladd found in her PFL debut what she’s sought for some time: a drama-free win.

In a special women’s featherweight showcase bout Friday at the 2022 PFL Championships, Ladd (10-3) defeated former Bellator champion Julia Budd (16-5) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). The fight took place at Hulu Theater in New York.

The fight was competitive throughout. Ladd found success early with her grappling when she took Budd’s back less than two minutes into the bout. Despite the early and dominant position, Ladd wasn’t able to finish. Budd successfully defended choke attempts.

In Round 2, Budd used her clinch work and striking to find success she was unable to in the previous five minutes. The round was close, but Budd appeared to get a little bit better of Ladd in the exchanges and positions.

With it potentially anyone’s fight as the athletes entered Round 3, Ladd showed off her boxing. Budd, the more visually imposing fighter, tried to make it ugly in the clinch, but Ladd broke and was the fresher fighter. In the final minute, Ladd really pushed the action as she swung away at Budd.

Ladd signed with PFL in October after she was released from the UFC. Highly-touted during her rise to UFC contendership, Ladd’s stint with the promotion was riddled with weight issues with numerous misses and cancellations. The bout Friday was her first win since December 2019 and snapped a two-fight losing skid.

As for Budd, she has lost two fights in a row and is 1-2 since she signed with PFL in 2021.

Up-to-the-minute 2022 PFL Championships results include:

Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:32

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Gleison Tibau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

