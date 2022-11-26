ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2022 PFL Championships results: Aspen Ladd sneaks by Julia Budd to win split decision

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmQCc_0jO1eOfM00

Aspen Ladd found in her PFL debut what she’s sought for some time: a drama-free win.

In a special women’s featherweight showcase bout Friday at the 2022 PFL Championships, Ladd (10-3) defeated former Bellator champion Julia Budd (16-5) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). The fight took place at Hulu Theater in New York.

The fight was competitive throughout. Ladd found success early with her grappling when she took Budd’s back less than two minutes into the bout. Despite the early and dominant position, Ladd wasn’t able to finish. Budd successfully defended choke attempts.

In Round 2, Budd used her clinch work and striking to find success she was unable to in the previous five minutes. The round was close, but Budd appeared to get a little bit better of Ladd in the exchanges and positions.

With it potentially anyone’s fight as the athletes entered Round 3, Ladd showed off her boxing. Budd, the more visually imposing fighter, tried to make it ugly in the clinch, but Ladd broke and was the fresher fighter. In the final minute, Ladd really pushed the action as she swung away at Budd.

Ladd signed with PFL in October after she was released from the UFC. Highly-touted during her rise to UFC contendership, Ladd’s stint with the promotion was riddled with weight issues with numerous misses and cancellations. The bout Friday was her first win since December 2019 and snapped a two-fight losing skid.

As for Budd, she has lost two fights in a row and is 1-2 since she signed with PFL in 2021.

Up-to-the-minute 2022 PFL Championships results include:

  • Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
  • Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:32
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Gleison Tibau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Championships.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Thompson: Colby Covington has 'cardio for days,' would beat Khamzat Chimaev in five-round fight

Stephen Thompson gives Colby Covington the edge vs. Khamzat Chimaev if they fight five rounds. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Chimaev have been linked to a bout for a while now, but neither man has been booked yet. Chimaev is interested in fighting Covington but also wants a shot at newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. But after Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) missed the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds in his past outing at UFC 279, Thompson (16-6-1 MMA, 11-6-1 UFC) wonders if Covington would take the fight.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jorge Masvidal: Michael Chandler fight 'not something that interests me remotely'

Jorge Masvidal isn’t all that interested in fighting Michael Chandler. Masvidal, a two-time UFC welterweight title challenger and ‘BMF’ champion, won’t seriously entertain Chandler’s recent callout – for now. Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) is looking to earn money and title-contender status in the division, and he doesn’t think beating Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) would get him either.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul wastes no time challenging Nate Diaz after free agency official: 'Offer is ready when you are'

According to Jake Paul, the majority of the work is done for a boxing match with Nate Diaz. He just needs the other side to get on board. Just minutes after news broke Tuesday that Diaz was officially free of all contractual ties with the UFC, Paul took to social media to publicly call for the showdown that many fight fans have expected to materialize for some time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Conor McGregor can't skirt by USADA's rules before returning to UFC, can he?

It’s been roughly 19 months since UFC star Conor McGregor competed inside the octagon, but he could finally return in 2023. The only question is under what circumstances. McGregor, who recently removed himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug testing pool, tweeted that he’ll be ready to re-enter the program in February and after completing two tests, he will book a fight.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor lashes out at Artem Lobov over lawsuit: 'I'm challenging you to a fight tonight'

Conor McGregor wants to settle his legal issues with Artem Lobov using their fists. After recent reports that Lobov, a veteran MMA fighter who has been a longtime friend and training partner of the former two-division UFC champion, had filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand, it’s clear the relationship between the two sides has further disintegrated.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy