RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northland Music Center has been in Rhinelander for over a decade, but now they will look a little bit different because of the new relocation. "It’s like a relief for me, I have been working at the new building since June, so like six months," said Will Roffers. A process that was seamless for co-owner Will Roffers, because it turns out the new location store is only three buildings away from the previous one. "We definitely wanted to stay in the downtown in Rhinelander and just to be able to find this building is has been great," he added.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO