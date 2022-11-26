Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Laona/Wabeno boys beat NEWCHAA by over 30 points
WABENO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Laona/Wabeno boys had an outstanding game against Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletic Association (NEWCHAA). The Rebels boys led the game by more than 10 points for the entirety of the game with many great standouts like Walker Winkelman, and Hunter Cronauer. Laona/Wabeno defeated NEWCHAA by more than...
WJFW-TV
Laona/Wabeno defends home court after beating Elcho
LAONA, Wisc. (WJFW) - Laona/Wabeno took on Elcho in girls basketball this evening. Laona/Wabeno had no issues with staying on top the entirety of the game because of their dynamic offense and precision. Some standouts were Allison Albrecht, Kaylyn Larock, and Rylee Yaeger. The Rebels took the win 58-21. Elcho...
WJFW-TV
McDonell Catholic Central remains undefeated after win against Laona/Wabeno
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- McDonell Catholic Central's boys basketball team won their opening game for the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament on Friday against Wausau East 74-72 to start undefeated on the year. Laona/Wabeno was 0-2 before their game on Saturday, so it was a battle between the undefeated and the winless.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union drops close one to New London
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WJFW-TV
Lights of the Northwoods prepares for opening day
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Lights of the Northwoods is a relatively new tradition to the Rhinelander community, but has definitely become a mainstay of winter in the Northwoods. The opening of the 6th annual Lights of the Northwoods is just days away with anticipation growing. However, before the lights can be turned on, a lot of team work from local volunteers is needed, especially when each year more lights are added.
WSAW
D.C. Everest Band selling one of a kind holiday items to support Rose Bowl trip
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Band will be performing in the Rose Bowl Parade along with student musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East. The band is looking for some community support by selling unique holiday ornaments for $10 each. The ornaments...
Wausau area obituaries November 21, 2022
Donald “Don” M. Clark, 65, Wausau, died November 17, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born April 30, 1957 in Tigerton, son of RoseMary (Breitenstein) Clark and the late Marvin Clark. On June 16, 2018 he married Karen Anderson in Wausau. Don retired from Marathon Electric and...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
wrcitytimes.com
Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit
NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WJFW-TV
A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
WJFW-TV
Northland Music Center finds new home down the street
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northland Music Center has been in Rhinelander for over a decade, but now they will look a little bit different because of the new relocation. "It’s like a relief for me, I have been working at the new building since June, so like six months," said Will Roffers. A process that was seamless for co-owner Will Roffers, because it turns out the new location store is only three buildings away from the previous one. "We definitely wanted to stay in the downtown in Rhinelander and just to be able to find this building is has been great," he added.
WJFW-TV
Local organization looking for contributions to their "sled hubs"
RHINELANDER - While it was mostly rain in Rhinelander, a local group wants to make sure kids have no barriers to enjoy popular sledding hills. Hodag 10s is a non-profit dedicated to helping out the community. One of their initiatives last year were to install sled hubs at Sarocka Park and Northwood Golf Course. Kids are able to use the sleds for free.
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin Rapids man found dead 18 years ago in Montana identified
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man has been identified from a 1976 murder in Montana. Rogers "Roger" Lee Ellis was found on June 20, 2004, after a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered a femur and a pelvic bone. An analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32.
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander area food pantry receives 2 pallet of milk by donation
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Thanks to a national partnership, the Rhinelander area food pantry is receiving a year's worth of Kemp's milk. The $3400 value of a donation will go towards the Rhinelander area food pantry. The best part- it doesn't require refrigeration. According to the B.L.S., there's been a...
