*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This was such a profound statement that my hubby made just minutes after learning of his mother’s death which has stuck with me to date. As the last-born son in a family of seven boys, my hubby had this really strong bond with his mother that made their relationship so sweet and admirable. When he turned 40, just a few months before her passing, he called my mom in love with his usual jokes to inform her of the big milestone. Most of the time she didn’t really remember to wish her kids happy birthdays. She was very excited and sang happy birthday to him.

20 HOURS AGO