Whitewater, WI

Whitewater Community Foundation Grants in Action

LEGO League (FLL) programs in all three elementary schools: “Lincoln Brick. Layers” (Lisa Kaminski, Advisor), “Washington Brick Layers” (Chris Nate and. Valerie Troxel, Advisors) and “Lakeview Bricklayers” (Sara Brautigam,. Advisor). The students build their robots from kits called Spike Prime but. have to stylize...
WHITEWATER, WI
UW-W Chancellor Finalists & Public Forums Announced

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced on Tuesday five finalists for the position of chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, a university with more than 11,000 students on two campuses that offer 60 majors, 21 master’s degree programs, one doctoral degree, and one education specialist degree.
Obituary: Joshua Kaczoroski, 45

Joshua Kaczoroski, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2022. Josh was born on May 9, 1977 in Trenton, New Jersey to Alan and Jean (Mason) Kaczoroski. His early life was spent in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. On March 30, 2016, he was united in marriage to Danniel Thiering...
WHITEWATER, WI

