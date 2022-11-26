ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Anthony Davis said he wished Pelicans gave him a tribute video when he returned to New Orleans

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dZnw_0jO1bBwS00

It would be easy to imagine why the New Orleans Pelicans might have hard feelings about Anthony Davis. Their relationship didn’t end on great terms.

There were a lot of parties to blame for their messy divorce, and after having an incredible start to his career with the franchise, the big man eventually got booed upon his return to play against his former team.

After a victory against the Spurs on Friday evening, however, Davis revealed that he wished he had received a tribute video from his former team. It was a surprising statement from Davis, who has since won a championship with the Lakers:

Davis was expected to have a heartfelt Instagram post thanking the city of New Orleans for their time together, but that never happened.

Instead, during his last home game with the team, he wore a shirt that said “That’s all, folks!” and it didn’t make fans in New Orleans very happy.

So asking for a tribute video, all these years later, feels a bit tone-deaf.

Comments / 26

Tee Williams
2d ago

It's one thing to request a trade; It's something else to quit on a team and turn your back on the people who supported you. It's not what you did but how you did it. You got the wish you desired. Be happy with it.

Reply
16
William Tiger Young
2d ago

Lol talk about “Blowing Your Own Horn” It does not get much more Pathetic than that. Lol Yet want to call others “Privileged”??

Reply
7
Daniel Atkins
2d ago

He demonstrated a lack of class and snubbed the citizens of New Orleans before he departed.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy