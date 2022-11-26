Anthony Davis said he wished Pelicans gave him a tribute video when he returned to New Orleans

It would be easy to imagine why the New Orleans Pelicans might have hard feelings about Anthony Davis. Their relationship didn’t end on great terms.

There were a lot of parties to blame for their messy divorce, and after having an incredible start to his career with the franchise, the big man eventually got booed upon his return to play against his former team.

After a victory against the Spurs on Friday evening, however, Davis revealed that he wished he had received a tribute video from his former team. It was a surprising statement from Davis, who has since won a championship with the Lakers:

Davis was expected to have a heartfelt Instagram post thanking the city of New Orleans for their time together, but that never happened.

Instead, during his last home game with the team, he wore a shirt that said “That’s all, folks!” and it didn’t make fans in New Orleans very happy.

So asking for a tribute video, all these years later, feels a bit tone-deaf.