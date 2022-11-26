ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Grant Williams accidentally knocked over an opponent while complaining about a call to ref

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mxMl_0jO1azk300

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wasn’t happy, and he wanted to make sure that the officials heard all about it.

The Kings were up by two points toward the end of the third quarter when Williams complained to Natalie Sago about an out-of-bounds call. Williams was running down the court as he made sure Sago heard exactly how he felt about the call.

Unfortunately, however, Williams toppled over Sacramento’s KZ Okpala in the process. Okpala, too, then had to complain to Sago about why Williams was not called for a flagrant on this possession.

Knocking over Okpala was clearly not what Williams intended to do, but it was a silly series of events nonetheless.

Williams needs to be a lot more careful next time he is complaining to the officials or someone can get hurt.

Even though it was a close game in the third quarter, Boston was able to pull away with a decisive lead in the fourth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 156: Sorting out homestands, road trips, and early cases for accolades with Bobby Krivitsky

At roughly the 2022-23 NBA season’s quarter point, the Boston Celtics stand alone as the nest team in the league with a 17-4 record and a two game lead over the next-closest ball club in the Milwaukee Bucks; what can the play of a team with a historic offense and an improving defense tell us about how Boston will play for the rest of the season?
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets at Nuggets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

In only 23 minutes played, second-year Rockets center Alperen Sengun led Houston in points (18) and rebounds (7) in Monday’s loss at Denver. Superstar Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, who predictably had a game-high 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, said in postgame comments that he believes Sengun — who looks up to Jokic, a fellow European center, as an idol — is capable of even more.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shake Milton, Joel Embiid discuss two-man game on offense for Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — With the Philadelphia 76ers short-handed without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the floor, they have needed others to step up and produce. Enter Shake Milton, who has put together a terrific stretch. Over the last five games, Milton is averaging 22.4 points, 7.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 52.4% from deep and 55.3% from the floor. Even with the return of Joel Embiid on Monday, Milton had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Ben Simmons out vs. Wizards with left knee soreness

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed on the NBA’s official injury report as out for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards because of left knee soreness. Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic in the second quarter with left knee soreness and did not return. At the time Simmons left with 9:03 left in the second quarter, Orlando was leading 28-27.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd Golden provides an update on Kowacie Reeves' playing time

Florida fans who watched the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the holiday weekend may have noticed that sophomore wing Kowacie Reeves’ minutes were down significantly. Reeves played an average of 24 minutes through Florida’s first three contests, but his playing dropped to just 10 minutes against Florida State and he saw just eight minutes on the court during the Gators’ three-game run in Portland, Oregon. Head coach Todd Golden addressed that dropoff on Tuesday and took full responsibility for the situation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy