Grant Williams accidentally knocked over an opponent while complaining about a call to ref

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wasn’t happy, and he wanted to make sure that the officials heard all about it.

The Kings were up by two points toward the end of the third quarter when Williams complained to Natalie Sago about an out-of-bounds call. Williams was running down the court as he made sure Sago heard exactly how he felt about the call.

Unfortunately, however, Williams toppled over Sacramento’s KZ Okpala in the process. Okpala, too, then had to complain to Sago about why Williams was not called for a flagrant on this possession.

Knocking over Okpala was clearly not what Williams intended to do, but it was a silly series of events nonetheless.

Williams needs to be a lot more careful next time he is complaining to the officials or someone can get hurt.

Even though it was a close game in the third quarter, Boston was able to pull away with a decisive lead in the fourth.