ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shine My Crown

Shanquella Robinson Death Ruled Femicide: Arrest Warrant Issued

By Xara Aziz
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

Just days after the mysterious death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died while vacationing in Mexico, an arrest warrant has been issued to an unidentified suspect, according to reports.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor. Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit…,” prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, told ABC News.

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling. That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served,” Robinson’s mother told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j833T_0jO1YszM00
Shanquella Robinson (third from right) with friends.

The news comes days after conflicting reports began circulating online about how Robinson died. A new police report disclosed that Robinson was alive and received medical care for hours before she was pronounced dead. Initially, it was revealed that she died 15 minutes after medical professionals arrived at her villa. The original autopsy report said she died from a “severe spinal cord injury and a dislocated neck.”

But a new police report says Robinson’s friends called for medical assistance around 2:00 p.m. and told a healthcare professional that she had consumed too much alcohol. Upon arrival, a medic said Robinson was inebriated, dehydrated and had “poor verbal response” but had “stable vital signs.” The medic recommended that she be taken to the hospital but her friends insisted she remain at the villa.

“At 4:20 p.m., Robinson began seizing, which is when one of Robinson’s friends, Wenter Essence Donovan, dialed 911. As emergency medical professionals arrived, the police report said Robinson began having difficulty breathing and had a decreased pulse,” according to the report.

The report continues: “At 4:49 p.m., the general practitioner said they stopped feeling Robinson’s pulse and started CPR until paramedics arrived. They continued with 14 CPR sessions and five doses of adrenaline without success. Robinson went into an asystole state (type of cardiac arrest), according to the police report. Robinson was declared deceased at 5:57 p.m.”

The report further states that Donovan contacted authorities about Robinson’s condition at 5:00 pm. None of her friends have yet to respond to media’s requests for comment. Both FBI officials and Mexican authorities have begun a full investigation into her death.

Shortly after news of her death began circulating, the hashtag #ShanquellaRobinson began trending on social media after growing speculation suggested her friends were hiding information about her death.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Robinson’s mom, Salamondra Robinson, told WBTW at the time of her murder. “They couldn’t get a pulse […] each one of the people that were there with her was telling different stories.”

The young woman’s body was left in Mexico while her friends returned back to the United States. Her family says they paid $6,000 and waited weeks before they received her body. Furthermore, autopsy reports revealed that how she died conflicted with the story her friends told the FBI and Mexican authorities, according to intital reports.

A graphic video that emerged shortly after her death purports to show Robinson engaged in a physical altercation with a friend. No media outlet has been able to confirm the validity of the video, but friends and family say the video shows her being severely beaten while naked. A voice can be heard in the background stating “Quella, can you at least fight back?”

Robinson was known as a popular cosmetologist in the Charlotte area.

“I’ve been through many things in my lifetime, but grief has by far been the worst pain I’ve ever felt,” one of her friends stated on Facebook. I don’t let my guard down for many but through thick & thin, I’d give my last to my people. Quella, this really just broke me all the way down all over again. You stuck by my side through so much.”

“Thank you for always being so pure. So genuine,” another friend wrote. “You’ll be missed for sure! A motivator. A friend. A businesswoman.”

Comments / 473

steve rodgers
3d ago

All of those people need to be held accountable. They’re each complicit in her death. I hope they live the rest of their lives in their own hell.

Reply(42)
381
Kathi Ferguson
3d ago

“Fight back Quella” well guess what she CANT fight back because her spine and neck were broken Each and every “friend” is accountable in this beautiful young lady’s death 💔😡

Reply(29)
292
ann lombardi
3d ago

Those who were there should all be held accountable for her deathHow is it they just stood by and didn't stop itThey could saved her lifeThey are all guilty period

Reply(1)
193
Related
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
blavity.com

Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown

Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Savannah Aylin

In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Law & Crime

Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement

Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
HeySoCal

FBI says fugitive arrested in Mexico was returned to LA

A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

58K+
Followers
2K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy