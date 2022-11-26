Shanquella Robinson Death Ruled Femicide: Arrest Warrant Issued

Just days after the mysterious death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died while vacationing in Mexico, an arrest warrant has been issued to an unidentified suspect, according to reports.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor. Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit…,” prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, told ABC News.

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling. That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served,” Robinson’s mother told ABC News.

Shanquella Robinson (third from right) with friends.

The news comes days after conflicting reports began circulating online about how Robinson died. A new police report disclosed that Robinson was alive and received medical care for hours before she was pronounced dead. Initially, it was revealed that she died 15 minutes after medical professionals arrived at her villa. The original autopsy report said she died from a “severe spinal cord injury and a dislocated neck.”

But a new police report says Robinson’s friends called for medical assistance around 2:00 p.m. and told a healthcare professional that she had consumed too much alcohol. Upon arrival, a medic said Robinson was inebriated, dehydrated and had “poor verbal response” but had “stable vital signs.” The medic recommended that she be taken to the hospital but her friends insisted she remain at the villa.

“At 4:20 p.m., Robinson began seizing, which is when one of Robinson’s friends, Wenter Essence Donovan, dialed 911. As emergency medical professionals arrived, the police report said Robinson began having difficulty breathing and had a decreased pulse,” according to the report.

The report continues: “At 4:49 p.m., the general practitioner said they stopped feeling Robinson’s pulse and started CPR until paramedics arrived. They continued with 14 CPR sessions and five doses of adrenaline without success. Robinson went into an asystole state (type of cardiac arrest), according to the police report. Robinson was declared deceased at 5:57 p.m.”

The report further states that Donovan contacted authorities about Robinson’s condition at 5:00 pm. None of her friends have yet to respond to media’s requests for comment. Both FBI officials and Mexican authorities have begun a full investigation into her death.

Shortly after news of her death began circulating, the hashtag #ShanquellaRobinson began trending on social media after growing speculation suggested her friends were hiding information about her death.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Robinson’s mom, Salamondra Robinson, told WBTW at the time of her murder. “They couldn’t get a pulse […] each one of the people that were there with her was telling different stories.”

The young woman’s body was left in Mexico while her friends returned back to the United States. Her family says they paid $6,000 and waited weeks before they received her body. Furthermore, autopsy reports revealed that how she died conflicted with the story her friends told the FBI and Mexican authorities, according to intital reports.

A graphic video that emerged shortly after her death purports to show Robinson engaged in a physical altercation with a friend. No media outlet has been able to confirm the validity of the video, but friends and family say the video shows her being severely beaten while naked. A voice can be heard in the background stating “Quella, can you at least fight back?”

Robinson was known as a popular cosmetologist in the Charlotte area.

“I’ve been through many things in my lifetime, but grief has by far been the worst pain I’ve ever felt,” one of her friends stated on Facebook. I don’t let my guard down for many but through thick & thin, I’d give my last to my people. Quella, this really just broke me all the way down all over again. You stuck by my side through so much.”

“Thank you for always being so pure. So genuine,” another friend wrote. “You’ll be missed for sure! A motivator. A friend. A businesswoman.”