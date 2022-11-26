ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State University Spartans

Vaihola Hits Game-Winning Shot In 67-65 Victory Over Ball State SUnday

NASSAU, Bahamas—Robert Vaihola hit the game-winning shot with 1.7 seconds remaining and grabbed the inbounds pass to steal the ball and secure the 67-65 victory for the San José State men's basketball team over Ball State in the fifth place game of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Nassau.
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Falls to Cal Poly In Holiday Classic

CAL POLY, Calif. — Jasmine Singleton and Marisa Davis-Jones led the way with seven points each as San Josè State (1-5, 0-0 MW) fell 62-53 to Cal Poly (3-4, 0-0 BW) on the final day of the Holiday Beach Classic. The loss comes, despite SJSU cutting a 17 point third quarter lead to just four in the fourth quarter,
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Defeat Oakland Behind 25 From Tolbert

NASSAU, Bahamas—Sage Tolbert III was nearly perfect on Saturday, leading the Spartans in scoring, as the San José State men's basketball got back on the winning train with an 80-67 victory over Oakland on the second day of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship at the Baha Mar Convention Center.
Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short

Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after season-ending loss to BYU

Stanford coach David Shaw stepped down after the Cardinal lost 35-26 to BYU on Saturday night. The loss dropped Stanford to 3-9 in 2022. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a Stanford statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line

Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships. First-seed Summerville will play second-seeded Hughson at 1 p.m. Saturday at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Summerville Bears beat the fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian Pride last Friday night in the semifinals of the Division 6 playoffs, 40-14, to make it to the championship game.
De Borba Wins NorCal PGA Title by Four Strokes at Black Horse Golf Course

Scott de Borba of Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove simply continued his winning ways. De Borba shot 68-68—136, eight-under-par, to capture the 2022 Northern California PGA Championship by four strokes over Tom Johnson, Mike Woods and Rodney Wilson at Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside. That victory...
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA

The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
