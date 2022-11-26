Read full article on original website
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Vaihola Hits Game-Winning Shot In 67-65 Victory Over Ball State SUnday
NASSAU, Bahamas—Robert Vaihola hit the game-winning shot with 1.7 seconds remaining and grabbed the inbounds pass to steal the ball and secure the 67-65 victory for the San José State men's basketball team over Ball State in the fifth place game of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Nassau.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Falls to Cal Poly In Holiday Classic
CAL POLY, Calif. — Jasmine Singleton and Marisa Davis-Jones led the way with seven points each as San Josè State (1-5, 0-0 MW) fell 62-53 to Cal Poly (3-4, 0-0 BW) on the final day of the Holiday Beach Classic. The loss comes, despite SJSU cutting a 17 point third quarter lead to just four in the fourth quarter,
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Defeat Oakland Behind 25 From Tolbert
NASSAU, Bahamas—Sage Tolbert III was nearly perfect on Saturday, leading the Spartans in scoring, as the San José State men's basketball got back on the winning train with an 80-67 victory over Oakland on the second day of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship at the Baha Mar Convention Center.
Solidifying bowl eligibility, San Jose State ends regular season with 27-14 win vs. Hawaii
SAN JOSE—For the past two weeks, San Jose State football was stuck at six wins, so a bowl invitation was no guarantee. That changed Saturday with a Thanksgiving gift of a win, plus a rivalry trophy. In the final home game for wide receiver Elijah Cooks and a dozen...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short
Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
Guardsman Online
Football Finale: Rams End Season With Loss to CSM; Look Ahead for Possible Bowl Game
Although the Rams suffered a devastating 31-13 loss to the College of San Mateo Bulldogs on November 12 in the final game of the football season, they still hope to secure a postseason bowl bid. City College entered the game tied atop the league standings at 3-1 with San Mateo...
Florida State commit Blake Nichelson leads Manteca over Granite Bay in Div. II Section Championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Manteca Buffaloes got a huge boost from Florida State commit Blake Nichelson, who scored six touchdowns, rushed for over 200 yards and intercepted a pass, in Saturday’s 51-48 victory over the Granite Bay Grizzlies, securing the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II championship.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after season-ending loss to BYU
Stanford coach David Shaw stepped down after the Cardinal lost 35-26 to BYU on Saturday night. The loss dropped Stanford to 3-9 in 2022. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a Stanford statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
mymotherlode.com
Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line
Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships. First-seed Summerville will play second-seeded Hughson at 1 p.m. Saturday at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Summerville Bears beat the fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian Pride last Friday night in the semifinals of the Division 6 playoffs, 40-14, to make it to the championship game.
calgolfnews.com
De Borba Wins NorCal PGA Title by Four Strokes at Black Horse Golf Course
Scott de Borba of Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove simply continued his winning ways. De Borba shot 68-68—136, eight-under-par, to capture the 2022 Northern California PGA Championship by four strokes over Tom Johnson, Mike Woods and Rodney Wilson at Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside. That victory...
San Jose, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The Archbishop Mitty High School football team will have a game with Junipero Serra High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. The Santa Teresa High School football team will have a game with Branham High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Sierra Canyon completes remarkable late-season turnaround, smothers Inglewood for Division 2 title
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – Not even the worst start in program history can keep Sierra Canyon from winning upper-division CIFSS titles at a breakneck pace. The Trailblazers, who projected as a low seed in Division 3 a couple months ago, left no doubt on Saturday in a 23-7 victory over Inglewood to win ...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
