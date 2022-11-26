Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State University player Khary Crump arraigned on assault charge connected to tunnel incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game. Crump stood mute during his arraignment on one count of Assault With Dangerous Weapon. He...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Pistons, other organizations team up for winter gear giveaway with local schools
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The season of giving is here, and the Detroit Pistons are partnering with local organizations to host a winter gear giveaway event for five metro Detroit schools. Every School Day Counts Detroit and the entire Pistons team, staff and Motor City Cruise are planning to give...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Flower Company marks big success in first years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit flower shop is celebrating big success after less than two years of business. Ja'Nye Hampton says Detroit Flower Company started with an idea from a friend in 2018. After working to make floral arrangements from home, the 23-year-old officially launched her storefront in 2021 near 6 Mile and Greenfield roads on the city's west side.
Tv20detroit.com
Metallica holding 2 separate concerts in Detroit next November in the round
(WXYZ) — Metallica is coming back to Detroit next fall with two different sets, two different opening acts and two different shows. The M72 World Tour will play at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. During Friday's show, they will have Pantera and MammothWVH...
Tv20detroit.com
New questions arise from gruesome discovery tied to missing Tennessee mom
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Questions linger in the case of a police chase turned homicide investigation. Sunday, Dearborn police found human remains in the trunk of a vehicle. It's a tragedy tied to a missing persons case out of Tennessee. Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a crash.
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn deadly crash linked to missing mother case in Tennessee
DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother who never showed up to pick her daughter up from school. She was reported missing ten days ago. On...
Tv20detroit.com
Nonprofits across Detroit are hoping to receive an influx of donations this Giving Tuesday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The holiday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in which people are encouraged do something charitable. Nonprofits say this comes as they're seeing a growing need for services and stagnant or declining donations and volunteerism. "We have seen a marked increase of 15% month over month for...
Tv20detroit.com
Canton considers license plate reader to curb retail fraud
CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Canton are considering the addition of license plate reading technology. Police Chief Chad Baugh says this comes after a marked increase in retail fraud in the area. He says they're hoping to use the technology to track down suspects and curb the problem.
Tv20detroit.com
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
(WXYZ) — Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County. The crash forced all NB lanes at the Brush Street entrance to close.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: The winds of change blow this week. Rain could turn to snow showers Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s, but temperatures rise a few degrees after 2am. Wind: SSE 5 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 51°. Wind: SSE 10-25 mph. Tuesday Night: Rain likely, and possibly a rumble of thunder...
Tv20detroit.com
Authorities searching for missing Pontiac woman last seen in July
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in Oakland County are asking for help with finding a Pontiac woman who has been missing for more than four months. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was last seen July 21, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. They say Marve, who is homeless, was reported missing by family on Sept. 10.
Tv20detroit.com
Brothers to file $125M wrongful imprisonment lawsuit against Oakland County, polygraph examiner
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two brothers from Pontiac who spent 25 years behind bars for crimes they didn't commit filed a $125 million lawsuit. The civil suit filed in federal court goes after Oakland County, as well as the retired detective and polygraph examiner on that case. “As a...
Tv20detroit.com
1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit
(WXYZ) — According to police, one teenager is dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning in the 16800 block of Mark Twain. According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally...
Tv20detroit.com
New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments
DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
Tv20detroit.com
Music video recorded inside Macomb County prison raises safety concerns
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two prisoners will likely spend more time behind bars after recording a rap music video inside a Macomb County jail that was posted online. Prisoners are not allowed to have cell phones in prison for several reasons. In fact, a cell phone behind bars can be downright dangerous, which is concerning to prison officials.
Tv20detroit.com
Family remembers victim of Thanksgiving car crash; at least 4 killed over the holiday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “She’s very loving, she loves kids, she loves being around people," Tracy Hart said of her daughter Sarah Robertson. "She makes everybody smile.”. Just talking about her daughter brings a smile to Hart's face. It's a smile that’s been hard to come by since Robertson died in a car crash early Friday morning, just hours after spending Thanksgiving together.
Tv20detroit.com
Police seek suspect in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for help with finding a suspect after a deadly shooting over the weekend. The shooting happened Sunday on Monroe Street near Brush Street in Greektown. Police say the victim was shot after a confrontation regarding an elevator door. Police released...
