Ann Arbor, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Flower Company marks big success in first years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit flower shop is celebrating big success after less than two years of business. Ja'Nye Hampton says Detroit Flower Company started with an idea from a friend in 2018. After working to make floral arrangements from home, the 23-year-old officially launched her storefront in 2021 near 6 Mile and Greenfield roads on the city's west side.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn deadly crash linked to missing mother case in Tennessee

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother who never showed up to pick her daughter up from school. She was reported missing ten days ago. On...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Canton considers license plate reader to curb retail fraud

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Canton are considering the addition of license plate reading technology. Police Chief Chad Baugh says this comes after a marked increase in retail fraud in the area. He says they're hoping to use the technology to track down suspects and curb the problem.
CANTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning

(WXYZ) — Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County. The crash forced all NB lanes at the Brush Street entrance to close.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Authorities searching for missing Pontiac woman last seen in July

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in Oakland County are asking for help with finding a Pontiac woman who has been missing for more than four months. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was last seen July 21, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. They say Marve, who is homeless, was reported missing by family on Sept. 10.
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit

(WXYZ) — According to police, one teenager is dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning in the 16800 block of Mark Twain. According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments

DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Music video recorded inside Macomb County prison raises safety concerns

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two prisoners will likely spend more time behind bars after recording a rap music video inside a Macomb County jail that was posted online. Prisoners are not allowed to have cell phones in prison for several reasons. In fact, a cell phone behind bars can be downright dangerous, which is concerning to prison officials.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family remembers victim of Thanksgiving car crash; at least 4 killed over the holiday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “She’s very loving, she loves kids, she loves being around people," Tracy Hart said of her daughter Sarah Robertson. "She makes everybody smile.”. Just talking about her daughter brings a smile to Hart's face. It's a smile that’s been hard to come by since Robertson died in a car crash early Friday morning, just hours after spending Thanksgiving together.
DETROIT, MI

