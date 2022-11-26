ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Springs, MS

Bay Springs does not let up; eyes back-to-back State Championships after dominating Tartars in South State title game

By Kevan Lindsey, Buckley Newspapers General Manager
impact601.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 1

mageenews.com

Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
MENDENHALL, MS
WTOK-TV

2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week. Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3: DateTimeClassVisitorHome. Dec. 211 a.m.3ARaleighNoxubee County. Dec. 23 p.m.1ABay SpringsMcEvans. Dec. 27 p.m.5APicayuneWest Point. Dec. 311 a.m. 4AMendenhallLouisville. Dec. 33 p.m.2AScott CentralCharleston.
MERIDIAN, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MERIDIAN, MS
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (five, eight, nine, sixteen, nineteen)
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Dora Virginia Keyes Breland

Dora Virginia Keyes Breland, 91, born October 14, 1931 and passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. Mrs. Breland was born on October 14th, 1931, in Laurel, MS to Robert Leonard Keyes and Dora Virginia...
LAUREL, MS
iheart.com

Coach Prime is lit!!

Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Mack E. Hobson

Mr. Mack E. Hobson, Sr., age 90, of Richton, born August 31, 1932, passed from this life on November 24, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Jones and Son Funeral Home, Richton from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Richton Full Gospel Church. Bro. David Mills will officiate the service and burial will follow in Walters Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tammy Hobson, Douglas Crabtree, Chris Crabtree, Frank Crabtree, Melvin Hobson, Zachary Lott, and Victoria Yawn as alternate.
RICHTON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian

The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
COLUMBIA, MS
impact601.com

Marie Boyette

Bertha Marie Boyette, 90 of Brandon, MS passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Brandon, MS. She was born Monday, October 17, 1932, in Jasper County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Rose Hill, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 2:00PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Rose Hill, MS. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery in Rose Hill, MS. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
BRANDON, MS
impact601.com

Emma Ree Knight

Emma Ree Knight, 87 of Ellisville, MS passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Ellisville, MS. She was born Sunday, October 20, 1935, in Covington County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00AM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Eminence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Seminary, MS. Eld. Clay Williamson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WAPT

Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Dr. Sharon D. McDonald

Dr. Sharon D. McDonald, 59 of Ellisville, MS, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Ellisville, MS. She was born Tuesday, August 6, 1963, in Marrero, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00PM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Tucker Cemetery in Ellisville, MS. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELLISVILLE, MS

