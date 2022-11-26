Bay Springs does not let up; eyes back-to-back State Championships after dominating Tartars in South State title game

Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
WTOK-TV
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week. Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3: DateTimeClassVisitorHome. Dec. 211 a.m.3ARaleighNoxubee County. Dec. 23 p.m.1ABay SpringsMcEvans. Dec. 27 p.m.5APicayuneWest Point. Dec. 311 a.m. 4AMendenhallLouisville. Dec. 33 p.m.2AScott CentralCharleston.
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Jackson State to Face Southern in SWAC Championship
Southern topped Grambling State Saturday to win the SWAC West title and advance to the SWAC Championship. Jackson State hosts the Championship game on December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in Jackson.
Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (five, eight, nine, sixteen, nineteen)
impact601.com
Dora Virginia Keyes Breland
Dora Virginia Keyes Breland, 91, born October 14, 1931 and passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. Mrs. Breland was born on October 14th, 1931, in Laurel, MS to Robert Leonard Keyes and Dora Virginia...
iheart.com
Coach Prime is lit!!
Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
impact601.com
Mack E. Hobson
Mr. Mack E. Hobson, Sr., age 90, of Richton, born August 31, 1932, passed from this life on November 24, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Jones and Son Funeral Home, Richton from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Richton Full Gospel Church. Bro. David Mills will officiate the service and burial will follow in Walters Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tammy Hobson, Douglas Crabtree, Chris Crabtree, Frank Crabtree, Melvin Hobson, Zachary Lott, and Victoria Yawn as alternate.
WTOK-TV
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed to News 11 that a one-vehicle crash on I-59N has killed one juvenile and critically injured the driver. The crash happened between mile markers 126 and 127 on I-59N. Sgt. Moore said that the juvenile was deceased...
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
WDAM-TV
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
impact601.com
Marie Boyette
Bertha Marie Boyette, 90 of Brandon, MS passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Brandon, MS. She was born Monday, October 17, 1932, in Jasper County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Rose Hill, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 2:00PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Rose Hill, MS. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery in Rose Hill, MS. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
impact601.com
Emma Ree Knight
Emma Ree Knight, 87 of Ellisville, MS passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Ellisville, MS. She was born Sunday, October 20, 1935, in Covington County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00AM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Eminence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Seminary, MS. Eld. Clay Williamson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WAPT
Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
impact601.com
Dr. Sharon D. McDonald
Dr. Sharon D. McDonald, 59 of Ellisville, MS, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Ellisville, MS. She was born Tuesday, August 6, 1963, in Marrero, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00PM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Tucker Cemetery in Ellisville, MS. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
