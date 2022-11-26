Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers
DEFENSE: A- • What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control. • What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women's basketball team to host Owls on Sunday at Reed Arena
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look for their third straight win when they host Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (4-1) lost at Duke 71-52 in their first road game of the season on Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina. Since then A&M has won two straight at home, topping Texas Southern 67-54 on Nov. 20 and Texas State 67-46 on Wednesday. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each scored 17 points to lead the Aggies against Texas Southern, and Jones and Aaliyah Patty scored 11 points each in the win over Texas State.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Trio of Texas A&M football players earn SEC weekly honors
The Texas A&M football team had a trio of players earn Southeastern Conference honors of the week for their efforts in a 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU on Saturday. Junior running back Devon Achane was the offensive player of the week, senior strong safety Demani Richardson shared defensive player of the week honors with South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial and quarterback Conner Weigman shared freshman honors with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team upsets No. 5 LSU to end season
It had been 61 days since Texas A&M last won an Southeastern Conference football game — a narrow 23-21 win over Arkansas that required a bazaar fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Aggie safety Demani Richardson. As the Aggies’ season drew to a close Saturday night, A&M needed...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU
Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years. The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU. After missing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense
Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to start talking about Burton's defense. We break down all the action here.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M fires co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday. Dickey was part of the first staff assembled by Jimbo Fisher after he was hired from Florida State in December 2017. The Aggies struggled on offense this season, a big reason...
Bryan College Station Eagle
LSU-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown
• Key additions: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had nine carries for 54 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run on the Aggies’ 15-play, 90-yard first possession. Wide receiver Evan Stewart added two catches for 16 yards. Achane missed the last two games with a foot injury, and Stewart missed last week’s game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder community shows support of injured coach Calvin Hill
Hundreds of Bryan school district community members, students, staff and friends lined the Rudder Stadium bleachers Monday night in support of Calvin Hill, a football and track coach at Rudder High School. With the slogan “Tough as Hill” at the forefront of Coach Hill Prayer and Support Night, hosted by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oldham Goodwin sells Westinghouse Building, Big Sky Medical buys in
The largest life science transaction occurred in the Brazos Valley in October — somewhat under the radar — when Big Sky Medical of Dallas became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park in College Station, according to Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Student Bonfire rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2023
Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire’s burn night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2023. Student Bonfire postponed last week’s burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M confers the most agriculture undergraduate degrees
The Chronicle of Higher Education has announced that Texas A&M University conferred the most bachelor’s degrees in agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences from 2018-2020. The data, sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, looked at the number of degrees awarded from July 1 to June 30 of each...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29
For a behind-the-scenes look at “I Love Lucy” check out “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS. Tickets: tickets@msc.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Early voting starts for runoff election for Bryan City Council SMD 5
Early voting for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold starts Monday and runs through Saturday. Neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8. Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Himmel to take on safety and security of BISD
Rich Himmel was announced as the Bryan school district’s new assistant director of safety and security at the Nov. 14 board meeting. Ron Clary, executive director of auxiliary services for the district, announced Himmel’s employment, stating that Himmel has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and will be an asset to the district.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 27
Get into the holiday spirit the annual Holidays in the Rotunda celebration at the Bush Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Free event takes place in front of the museum’s Christmas tree in the rotunda. Live holiday entertainment, along with ornament making in Santa’s workshop, and Santa Claus himself, will be there. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities and author Sharon Thayer will sign free copies of her book, “The Story of Santa’s Beard,” while supplies last. Call (979) 691-4014 or email reservations.bush@nara.gov.
Comments / 0