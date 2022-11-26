Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building
The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. The Warriors are...
Magic vs. Kyrie Irving's Nets Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic Monday night. Here's what you need to know.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
NBC Sports
Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
NBC Sports
Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns
The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
NBC Sports
This Malcolm Brogdon quote proves his immense value to Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon brought a polished offensive game and a team-first attitude to Boston this offseason. He also brought perspective. The 29-year-old guard spent three seasons apiece in Milwaukee and Indiana before being traded to the Celtics in July. He's experienced plenty of ups and downs over those six seasons, from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks in 2019 to winning just 25 games last season for the Indiana Pacers.
NBC Sports
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
NBC Sports
Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'
While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
NBC Sports
Why Murray 'always wanted' to join Kings after draft meetings
Programming note: Watch Keegan Murray’s “Kings Central” interview with Kyle Draper on Monday on NBC Sports California, at 6 p.m. PT and again at 10 p.m., after the game. With the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select …. Sacramento, which hasn’t had...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: A thought on every Celtics player amid white-hot start
The Boston Celtics came speeding into the quarter turn of the 2022-23 season with no consideration for hitting their brakes. Already owning the best record in basketball, the Celtics punctuated their first-quarter-of-the-season dominance with an utter shellacking of what was essentially a souped-up version of the Greensboro Swarm. Boston piled up 140 points, 40 assists, and 24 3-pointers en route to their 17th win of the season.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: It would be a tall order for Jameson Williams to play this week
Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams began practicing with the team last week and that development created some excitement about the wide receiver’s long-awaited debut in the team’s lineup. That excitement may need to be managed for a little while longer. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a...
NBC Sports
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence was lights out on Sunday
The Jaguars scored 18 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to spring past the Ravens for a 28-27 home win. The last two points came on a two-point conversion after Trevor Lawrence hit Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds to play. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson went right back to Lawrence for that conversion and he connected with Zay Jones to win the game.
NBC Sports
Nathan Peterman to start for Bears after Trevor Siemian injured in pregame warmups
The Bears are down to their third-string quarterback today against the Jets. Nathan Peterman, who was just called up from the practice squad yesterday, will start today. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Second string quarterback Trevor Siemian was preparing to start, but he suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups, and that leaves Peterman as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
NBC Sports
Cowboys waive Tarell Basham
The Cowboys have opened a roster spot. Dallas has waived defensive end Tarell Basham, according to multiple reports. Basham appeared in just two games in 2022 — the season-opener against Tampa Bay and the Week 10 loss to Green Bay, playing limited snaps. Last season, Basham appeared in all...
NBC Sports
Terron Armstead out with pectoral injury
It’s been a good day for the Dolphins, but they have had some concerning injuries. Left tackle Terron Armstead left in the first half, and the Dolphins have ruled him out with a pectoral injury. Brandon Shell has replaced Armstead. The Dolphins saw running back Jeff Wilson Jr. leave...
Comments / 0