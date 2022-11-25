ZMP recruits and excludes Pol IV–mediated DNA methylation in a site-specific manner

Scientists have now discovered yet another way that MYC proteins can promote cancer. MYC has been called a master regulator of the cell; it is a family of transcription factors that plays a crucial role in cell growth, and when MYC is activated, it can drive cancer progression. MYC is even known as "the grand orchestrator of cancer growth and immune evasion," and dysregulation of MYC is one of the most common cellular problems in cancer. When MYC is inactivated in laboratory models, tumors stop growing. Right now, there is no medication that is approved to inhibit MYC although some are in development. Caution must be used when targeting such an important player in the cell, and MYC can lead to cancer through several mechanisms.

