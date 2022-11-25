ZMP recruits and excludes Pol IV–mediated DNA methylation in a site-specific manner

Read full article on original website
Scientists Have Found a Way To Manipulate Digital Data Stored in DNA
Nonlinear decision-making with enzymatic neural networks. DNA can be utilized to reliably store massive amounts of digital data. However, it has hitherto proven challenging to retrieve or manipulate the specific data embedded in these molecules. Now, scientists from the CNRS and the University of Tokyo have developed the use of a novel enzyme-based technique, providing the initial clues as to how these technical obstacles may be overcome. Their research was recently published in the journal Nature.
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
ATP—Sensitive Potassium Channel Opener Diazoxide Reduces Myocardial Stunning in a Porcine Regional With Subsequent Global Ischemia Model
ATP‐sensitive potassium channels are inhibited by ATP and open during metabolic stress, providing endogenous myocardial protection. Pharmacologic opening of ATP potassium channels with diazoxide preserves myocardial function following prolonged global ischemia, making it an ideal candidate for use during cardiac surgery. We hypothesized that diazoxide would reduce myocardial stunning after regional ischemia with subsequent prolonged global ischemia, similar to the clinical situation of myocardial ischemia at the time of revascularization.
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
A pan-cancer analysis of the oncogenic role of ribonucleotide reductase subunit M2 in human tumors
Lysis and Hypotonic Sonication Buffers for ChIP Assays
Offering complete disruption of cytoplasmic and nuclear membranes, Porvair Sciences Chromatrap® buffer chemistries are optimised for sonication and enzymatic shearing. The success of a ChIP assay is highly dependent on the quality of chromatin prepared. Chromatrap® lysis and hypotonic buffers are high performance reagents you can trust in this critical first step in isolating chromatin from your sample. For enzymatic shearing from fixed cells or tissue – both these detergent-based buffers are ideal for effective fragmentation of nuclear material.
Kicking Pro-tumor Immune Cells Out of the Microenvironment
To be a successful tumor, avoiding destruction by immune cells is a top priority. One clever way to achieve this goal is to befriend your local T regulatory cells. T regulatory cells (Treg) suppress the immune response of other T cells. They’re critical for autoimmunity prevention, while influencing other T cell proliferation and cytokine production.
HER2 Testing Platforms and Targeted Therapy Implications in Uterine Serous Carcinoma
Uterine serous carcinoma (USC) has HER2 as a major therapeutic and prognostic target. However, there is a lack of consensus on the best HER2 testing infrastructure, and testing recommendations have evolved. Using chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and next-generation sequencing (NGS), researchers hoped to evaluate the degree of agreement between these 3 methods of detecting HER2 positivity and to calculate the frequency of downstream mutations that may influence the efficacy of HER2 directed therapy. NGS (NextSeq, 592 Genes, and WES, NovaSEQ), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and comparative in situ hybridization (CISH) were used to study 2,192 tumors from USC found in the Caris tumor registry.
Nanoparticles Co-Deliver Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy To Shrink Tumors in Mice
University of Pittsburgh researchers have designed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that co-deliver a chemotherapy drug and a novel immunotherapy, according to a new Nature Nanotechnology study published today. The new immunotherapy approach silences a gene that the researchers discovered was involved in immunosuppression. When combined with an existing chemotherapy drug and packaged...
Study: FGFR mRNA Overexpression Occurs Frequently for Those With Cholangiocarcinoma
Investigators also confirmed that FGFR2 fusion–positive tumors have a higher expression of FGFR2 but were not associated with higher expression of FGFR1, FGFR3, or FGFR4. This article originally appeared on Pharmacy Times. In the absence of genetic alterations in the FGFR gene, FGFR mRNA overexpression can occur frequently in...
The first potent COQ8 inhibitor targets ubiquinone biosynthesis
The first potent COQ8 inhibitor targets ubiquinone biosynthesis: Inhibition of the COQ8 protein could be beneficial in the treatment of diseases such as cancer. COQ8 is needed for the biosynthesis of coenzyme Q, also known as ubiquinone. A new collaborative study from the University of Eastern Finland, Washington University in...
Cell Division Enzyme Identified as Possible Cancer Treatment Target
To make new cells, we have to divide existing ones. This is a continuous, frequent and ubiquitous process which starts at conception and ends at death. There are an estimated 37 trillion cells in the tissues and organs of the human body, each of which originates from one cell dividing into two.
Identification of Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic and Diagnostic Indicators Through Genomic Profiling
When compared to high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), low grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) has distinct etiology, molecular, genetic, and clinical features. Limited testing, inconsistent histology, and small sample sizes have all impeded molecular investigations. To this end, researchers set out to conduct a molecular profile of LGSOC in a consistently sampled and histologically validated cohort. Caris Life Sciences analyzed 179 samples using various methods such as hot-spot and entire exome next generation sequencing (NGS), fusion gene analysis interrogating RNA, fragment analysis, in situ hybridization, and/or immunohistochemistry (Phoenix, AZ).
How a Master Regulator May be Working to Protect Cancer
Scientists have now discovered yet another way that MYC proteins can promote cancer. MYC has been called a master regulator of the cell; it is a family of transcription factors that plays a crucial role in cell growth, and when MYC is activated, it can drive cancer progression. MYC is even known as "the grand orchestrator of cancer growth and immune evasion," and dysregulation of MYC is one of the most common cellular problems in cancer. When MYC is inactivated in laboratory models, tumors stop growing. Right now, there is no medication that is approved to inhibit MYC although some are in development. Caution must be used when targeting such an important player in the cell, and MYC can lead to cancer through several mechanisms.
Immunotherapy Avelumab Shows Continued Survival Benefit in mUC
Results from the ARIES trial continue to show the benefit of avelumab monotherapy as a first-line drug for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer with PD-L1 expression. The use of the immunotherapy avelumab (Bavencio) alone in the first line setting for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) continues to show improved efficacy and safety in this setting, according to results from the multicenter, single-arm, phase II ARIES study (NCT03891238).1.
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Biodistribution and Spike Protein Safety of mRNA Vaccines: An Update
The idea that the mRNA vaccine spike proteins are toxic to our bodies is a misleading yet prevailing sentiment to this day. The mRNA vaccine can cause spike protein deposition in the ovaries, for example, but is this really true? I wish there was a yes or no answer to this question, but the science behind it isn't so straightforward. Rest assured, however, that the mRNA vaccines are safer than what you may have heard.
