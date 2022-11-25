SBA extends deadline to Jan. 12 for Florida businesses and residents to apply for Physical Disaster Loans for Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Coral homeowner one step closer to getting FEMA trailer
A Cape Coral homeowner recently had her property measured for a FEMA trailer. However, she's not sure when it will come.
Families in southwest Florida still waiting for FEMA trailers
Two months after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida, community members are wondering where the FEMA trailers are. One man says he hasn't received any assistance from the federal agency.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida’s only fire truck dealership expands
David Stonitsch didn’t just grow up playing with toy fire trucks. He grew up driving real ones. Stonitch began selling fire trucks to fire departments across Florida in 2001, first from his home and now from his newly expanded South Florida Emergency Vehicles business in Fort Myers. He drove...
8 On Your Side viewer helps Hurricane Ian victim who was denied FEMA funding
It's been two months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, destroying communities and tearing apart homes. In North Port, there are signs of recovery from blue tarps to piles of debris serving as a constant reminder of the devastating storm.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month
Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for storm debris next month the sites opened shortly after Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Groundbreaking for Fort Myers housing development set for Wednesday
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a 90-unit housing development at 3621 Cleveland Ave. The site will house residents while the housing authority begins its revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village public housing community. The ceremony will commence the initial phase of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a comprehensive transformation plan for Fort Myers’ greater Dunbar community. The Greater Dunbar Initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a HUD Choice Neighborhood, Fort Myers was selected as the host destination for the 2022 Communities of CHOICE Conference, an annual national conference scheduled Wednesday through Friday that will bring housing officials and past, present and future Choice Neighborhood Initiative grantees to Southwest Florida to share and establish housing strategies.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples among best cities for remote workers
Naples ranked 19th among the most desirable cities for remote workers in the U.S., according to a study from RentCafe of 150 cities. The city is home to the country’s highest share of remote workers, with 22.3%. In addition, Naples sports an average internet connection of 116.4 megabits per second and plenty of shared workspaces with 1,599 remote workers per coworking space. Apartments in the area average 1,031 square feet, providing room for home offices. Greenville, South Carolina, was the top-ranked location for remote workers, followed by Raleigh, North Carolina; West Palm Beach and Tampa.
Fort Myers Beach hotel accepting reservations for displaced residents & workers after Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach hotel is now accepting reservations for displaced residents and workers for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Harbour House at the Inn on Old San Carlos Blvd was mostly spared by the storm. LeeAnn Golson, the owner of LeeAnn’s Paradise...
businessobserverfl.com
Statewide law firm announces second merger in two months
A corporate law firm headquartered in West Palm Beach is expanding its reach to Naples after announcing a merger with 27-year-old law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson. The Naples firm will officially merge with Gunster, dubbed Florida’s law firm for business, Jan. 1, 2023. All 12 attorneys and 15 staff members with Grant Fridkin Pearson will join Gunster through the move.
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program
Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
fox13news.com
Dead fish line Siesta Beach as red tide impacts parts of Sarasota Bay
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - On Siesta Beach, a line of dead fish can be seen in the sand, signaling red tide is back in Sarasota County. For the last three weeks lifeguard stands have been flying yellow flags, warning of red tide, but now dead fish are appearing. "I think...
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury residential development replacing The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach
A Chicago developer will use the property from The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach, which sold for $7,000,000, to complete a luxury residential development. When people in the area hear about Gulfside Twelve, a new development with prices starting at just under $4,000,000 a unit, they’re concerned about the direction the beach might be heading in.
capecoralbreeze.com
North 1 UEP assessment may top $35,000
Owners of standard-size residential parcels in the next phase of the city of Cape Coral’s Utilities Expansion Project are looking at assessments of more than $35,000 plus connection costs. The city estimates that assessments for a 10,000-square-foot lot in North 1 West will be $28,294 — $8,332 for water,...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents packed a Sarasota Memorial Hospital board room Tuesday afternoon after the local Democratic Party raised an alarm over what they say is an attempt by conservatives to politicize local health care. Conservatives, on the other hand, say they want an investigation into charges...
Comments / 0