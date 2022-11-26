Read full article on original website
Related
Close games for Coffee County at Blackman Rematch December 9
Many people involved in high school basketball in Tennessee have said that Coffee County and Blackman are two of the best teams in Class 4-A. They played in Murfreesboro on Monday night at the home of the Blaze. In a very tight 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders tied the game...
Lady Raiders Beat McMinn County in Blowout; Raiders Win Twice
After jumping to a halftime lead of 43-17, Coffee County went on to defeat the Lady Cherokees on Saturday afternoon at Bradley Central in Cleveland, 82-29. A majority of the second half was played under the mercy rule (running clock). Sophomores Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon led the Lady Raiders...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall to Middle Tennessee in Vegas
LAS VEGAS – Missouri State women’s basketball fell to 2-3 following a 79-54 loss to Middle Tennessee to close out the Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee took advantage of Missouri State turnovers today and controlled the paint. MTSU (3-2) scored 24 points off 19 MSU turnovers in a 25-point contest, while also outscoring the Lady Bears 30-20 in the paint.
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
wgnsradio.com
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
WSMV
Overturned tractor-trailer causes injuries, closes I-840 ramp in Rutherford Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned while attempting to turn on the I-840 ramp in Rutherford County. According to THP, a semi rolled on its side just before 7 a.m. while exiting I-24 West and turning onto the...
WKRN
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WTVCFOX
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
ucbjournal.com
Utrust awards grant to honor Fry
Grant allows Fry to choose up to $4,000 in projects to fund. Putnam County - The ROTC program at Cookeville High School has been awarded a $4,000 grant from Utrust in recognition of Dawn Fry, Vice-Chair of the Putnam County School Board, in honor of her service on the Utrust Board of Trustees. Cookeville High School JROTC received these funds as a scholarship in honor of former 15-year-old cadet Olivia Taylor, a sophomore at Upperman High School.
County Unemployment Rates Rise in Tennessee
According to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded unemployment rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold. Locally, Bedford County’s unemployment rate for October went up to 3.5% after 3.1% in September. Coffee Co.’s rate...
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The man was hit while riding a bicycle along the westbound lanes near mile marker 65.
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
wilsonpost.com
‘Ole Caney’ albino deer mounted
A rare albino deer named “Ole Caney” by residents around Chapel Hill has been mounted and placed on display in the Town Hall. The deer was struck and killed by an automobile last winter. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers who recovered the body of the solid-white buck decided it should be preserved, and arranged to have it mounted.
WKRN
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area …. Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. How Nashville toy stores...
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
Tullahoma Schools receive $20,000 grant from TE Connectivity
As the holiday season approaches, Tullahoma City Schools received a gift from TE Connectivity in the form of a $20,000 grant. “TCS is thankful for the commitment and support that TE Connectivity has shown our teachers and students through providing funding for STEM-focused grants,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “These funds ensure that our educators continue to have access to state-of-the-art resources to provide unique and meaningful learning opportunities for our students.”
Spring Hill police urge residents to lock their cars following string of vehicle thefts
The Spring Hill Police Department is issuing a warning after multiple vehicles are broken into and stolen from three apartment complexes over the holiday.
On Target News
Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0