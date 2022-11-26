ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears fall to Middle Tennessee in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Missouri State women’s basketball fell to 2-3 following a 79-54 loss to Middle Tennessee to close out the Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee took advantage of Missouri State turnovers today and controlled the paint. MTSU (3-2) scored 24 points off 19 MSU turnovers in a 25-point contest, while also outscoring the Lady Bears 30-20 in the paint.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Growing nuisance wildlife complaints

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Utrust awards grant to honor Fry

Grant allows Fry to choose up to $4,000 in projects to fund. Putnam County - The ROTC program at Cookeville High School has been awarded a $4,000 grant from Utrust in recognition of Dawn Fry, Vice-Chair of the Putnam County School Board, in honor of her service on the Utrust Board of Trustees. Cookeville High School JROTC received these funds as a scholarship in honor of former 15-year-old cadet Olivia Taylor, a sophomore at Upperman High School.
COOKEVILLE, TN
On Target News

County Unemployment Rates Rise in Tennessee

According to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded unemployment rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold. Locally, Bedford County’s unemployment rate for October went up to 3.5% after 3.1% in September. Coffee Co.’s rate...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wilsonpost.com

‘Ole Caney’ albino deer mounted

A rare albino deer named “Ole Caney” by residents around Chapel Hill has been mounted and placed on display in the Town Hall. The deer was struck and killed by an automobile last winter. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers who recovered the body of the solid-white buck decided it should be preserved, and arranged to have it mounted.
CHAPEL HILL, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Schools receive $20,000 grant from TE Connectivity

As the holiday season approaches, Tullahoma City Schools received a gift from TE Connectivity in the form of a $20,000 grant. “TCS is thankful for the commitment and support that TE Connectivity has shown our teachers and students through providing funding for STEM-focused grants,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “These funds ensure that our educators continue to have access to state-of-the-art resources to provide unique and meaningful learning opportunities for our students.”
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

On Target News

