ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial board asked to investigate hospital’s COVID care

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents packed a Sarasota Memorial Hospital board room Tuesday afternoon after the local Democratic Party raised an alarm over what they say is an attempt by conservatives to politicize local health care. Conservatives, on the other hand, say they want an investigation into charges...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Airport Authority increases fight against human trafficking

Naples Airport Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join the Department of Transportation and Customs and Border Protection in the fight against human trafficking through the Blue Lightning Initiative. It becomes the third airport and first general aviation airport in Florida to partner with the Blue Lightning Initiative. Through the partnership, Naples Airport staff and its wider aviation community will receive increased training about the pervasiveness of human trafficking, how to detect it and the methods of elimination.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Groundbreaking for Fort Myers housing development set for Wednesday

The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a 90-unit housing development at 3621 Cleveland Ave. The site will house residents while the housing authority begins its revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village public housing community. The ceremony will commence the initial phase of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a comprehensive transformation plan for Fort Myers’ greater Dunbar community. The Greater Dunbar Initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a HUD Choice Neighborhood, Fort Myers was selected as the host destination for the 2022 Communities of CHOICE Conference, an annual national conference scheduled Wednesday through Friday that will bring housing officials and past, present and future Choice Neighborhood Initiative grantees to Southwest Florida to share and establish housing strategies.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida’s only fire truck dealership expands

David Stonitsch didn’t just grow up playing with toy fire trucks. He grew up driving real ones. Stonitch began selling fire trucks to fire departments across Florida in 2001, first from his home and now from his newly expanded South Florida Emergency Vehicles business in Fort Myers. He drove...
FORT MYERS, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Breathtaking Contemporary Home with Wide Open Southern Bay Views in Marco Island, Florida Listed for $11.5 Million

1641 Collingswood Court Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1641 Collingswood Court, Marco Island, Florida is a jaw dropping home with wide open Southern Bay views in Estates Area has left no expenses spared and nothing left out. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1641 Collingswood Court, please contact Cathy Rogers (Phone: 239-821-7926) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Alzheimer Association’s Caregiver in-person Support Group schedule

The Alzheimer Association’s in-person Caregiver Support Group meets the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting is Dec. 13 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale Cypress Lakes at 7460 Lake Breeze Drive in Fort Myers. Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year

Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses opening on Sanibel and Captiva after Hurricane Ian

Business owners on Sanibel and Captiva are finally able to open their doors which is some great news they’ve waited a while to hear. Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, many people would describe the areas as a wasteland causing multiple places to close. Matt...
SANIBEL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Southwest Florida International Airport reports October traffic

During October, 432,667 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. This was a decrease of 44 percent compared to October 2021. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 5 percent compared to last year. The traffic leader in October was Delta with 100,178 total passengers. Rounding out the...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples among best cities for remote workers

Naples ranked 19th among the most desirable cities for remote workers in the U.S., according to a study from RentCafe of 150 cities. The city is home to the country’s highest share of remote workers, with 22.3%. In addition, Naples sports an average internet connection of 116.4 megabits per second and plenty of shared workspaces with 1,599 remote workers per coworking space. Apartments in the area average 1,031 square feet, providing room for home offices. Greenville, South Carolina, was the top-ranked location for remote workers, followed by Raleigh, North Carolina; West Palm Beach and Tampa.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopens; Lighthouse Inn closed permanently

Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopened Tuesday after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, but the adjacent Lighthouse Inn didn’t survive the historical storm. The iconic North Naples properties just across Gulf Shore Drive from Vanderbilt Beach were heavily battered by the hurricane two months ago. The vintage motel just completed 45 seasons, but it won’t see another one.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy