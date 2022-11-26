Nuggets 114, Clippers 104: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (12-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-9) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Denver Nuggets 114, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Was this a pass a shot by Jamal Murray? pic.twitter.com/pCnBfgfDYW – 4:20 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Andrew Wiggins registered a season-high 31-point performance in a win over the Clippers, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This was the only Clippers steal of the game, and the only Jamal Murray turnover.

Vlatko Cancar saved a point and possession Nuggets went on 23-9 run in just under 5 minutes, and the rout was on. pic.twitter.com/S6izpyU4hv – 3:00 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue on Jamal Murray: “I thought we had a couple of times where we defended him pretty well. He made some tough shots. That’s what good players do.” pic.twitter.com/rtaveJkRxU – 2:46 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic drew 10 fouls against the Clippers tonight. It’s the third-straight game where he’s drawn 10 fouls but only the fourth time this season that he’s done so. The other instance came in Game 2 of the regular season in Golden State. – 2:42 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall watches as much basketball as anyone in the league. So what does he make of the bunched-up West as the season’s quarter-pole nears? pic.twitter.com/iMDmWIrxbx – 2:30 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Friday was a window into the Clippers’ season, and the trends that have turned their margin of error into a sliver:

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:25 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Goodnight, Wuggets Wation 😴 pic.twitter.com/1gW5VxbROV – 2:23 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

“One day at a time. One win at a time.”

Bruce, after the win 🎙 pic.twitter.com/OYJCPZZoAH – 2:13 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall left in an all-black outfit, from his turtleneck to his Forces. He smiled when he called it his “Black Friday” fit. – 1:57 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nikola with the (short-lived) DPOG chain 😂 pic.twitter.com/4kJianhlbd – 1:43 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

It’s Vlatko’s world (and Jamal and AG’s, too).

Now 12-7 overall, #Nuggets have an NBA-best eight road wins after handling the Clippers.

Impressions from another road win:

denverpost.com/2022/11/25/vla… – 1:40 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue compared doubling Nikola Jokic to doubling LeBron James, saying that they’ll pick you apart – 1:23 AM

Katy Winge @katywinge

20 questions postgame with Jamal Murray 😂 @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/4RWjGCjX6o – 1:18 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Friday night Winner’s Lounge. Come hang out with the fellas.

✅ Aaron Gordon beast mode & 3-point specialist

✅ Vlatko Cancar’s 3rd straight great game

✅ Murray bounces back

youtube.com/watch?v=Y7rAaQ… – 1:08 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets are now 12-7 through their first 19 games (13 on road, 6 at home). They’re now 2nd in the West standings outright.

If you gave Michael Malone truth serum before the season, I doubt he’d have predicted that.

Denver’s remaining schedule features 35 home and 28 road games. – 1:08 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight was the second time the Clippers had only one steal in a game (last Thursday vs Pistons).

Nuggets also outscored Clippers 21-4 on second chance points tonight.

Overall, Nuggets had 6 more offensive rebounds and 8 more takeaways than Clippers in a 10-point win. – 1:07 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

No postgame article from me. Still struggling to do my normal routine which involves a lot of multitasking.

Podcast pod will be up tonight though. Fun game to discuss. A matter-of-fact W that the Nuggets needed badly. – 1:04 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Final Stats from tonight’s road win in LA

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/3oyeW1afvs – 1:02 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Final from DTLA. pic.twitter.com/rnUvJilq24 – 1:02 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets beat LA 114-104 in a game they led by as many as 21 points.

First consecutive losses for Clippers this month.

27:6 assist-TO ratio for Nuggets (9:1 for Jamal Murray).

Clippers have same record after 20 games as last season: 11-9.

Pacers here Sunday at 1pm Pacific. – 1:01 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 114-104.

-No Kawhi/PG and the Clips struggled accordingly to score

-AG: 29 points on 12/16 FG, just a monster in the paint

-Joker: 19-13-6, did not attempt a shot in the second half. Didn’t have to.

-Murray: 21-6-9 pic.twitter.com/zUbBbgdF9I – 1:01 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

All around good W from the squad tonight 💯

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cHHDCp9jPC – 1:00 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers fall to 11-9 after a 114-104 loss to Denver. Perfect storm of everything the Clippers have done poorly this season — FT shooting, offensive rebounds allowed, turnovers committed, second-chance points. – 12:59 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets improve to 12-7 (No. 2 in the West) and 8-5 away from Ball Arena.

The eight wins on the road are the most in the NBA.

(Best Adam Sandler voice): “Not too shabby.” – 12:59 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets blow out the Clippers — like they should have. Great win on the road with back-to-back home games against the Rockets coming up. A run could be coming. – 12:58 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets blowout the Clippers — like they should have. Great win on the road with back-to-back home games against the Rockets coming up. A run could be coming. – 12:58 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Sam Hauser (+21 Friday in 21 minutes, +142 for the season) regained the NBA lead in +/- earlier tonight, with Jayson Tatum moving into 4th.

(Nikola Jokic about to reclaim the league lead though in the late game) – 12:58 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets swapped Jokic and Gordon’s roles in the 4th and used Gordon as Murray’s partner in PnR.

Worked perfectly to get the win but destroyed @Duvalier Johnson ‘s lock of the game (Jokic over 41.5 pts/rebs/ast) – 12:56 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Such a beautiful shot by Jamal 😮‍💨

@Jamal Murray x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/3KOMFwfJkI – 12:54 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets use 7-1 run to take a 21-point lead… Robert Covington hits back-to-back 3s to cut Nuggets lead to 112-95.

With 3:03 left, I think Malone is emptying the bench for real this time.

Either way, get home and shop safely. – 12:53 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon with 27 points on 11-15 shooting. He’s 9-11 from two-point range. It can be this easy for him every night. – 12:52 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

God I can only imagine how much the Clippers hate playing Murray and Joker – 12:52 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Moses Brown missed two more free throws… but got his rebound and finished a lefty bank hook that got him dap from PG and Kawhi.

Take the highlights you can get at this point.

Michael Malone takes a timeout to empty his bench with 5:12 left to play. Nuggets up 103-88. – 12:48 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

KCP said gimmie that. Jamal said let me dunk that.

Jamal got 18/5/9 midway through the fourth pic.twitter.com/QYUd4qH3zs – 12:46 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Commence garbage time: Nuggets lead 103-84, and Tyronn Lue uses last timeout with 5:52 left. – 12:45 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

7 points allowed by Denver’s defense in the 4th quarter so far. – 12:45 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Without Kennard-Kawhi-PG, Ty Lue called the margin for error “very slim” before tipoff. The Clippers have set out to prove their coach right. Despite 53% shooting, probably John Wall’s best game and solid Mann/Morris nights, turnovers and free throws have cut away at that margin. – 12:40 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Just a matter of time. Nuggets go on 9-0 run to take a 99-82 lead. The 2nd chance and points off TO margins are too much to overcome, not to mention the porous free throw shooting for LA.

Only 6:54 left to play. – 12:40 AM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Fans head to the exits as Clippers fall behind, 99-82, to the Nuggets. – 12:39 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Oh hell yeah.

Joker-Murray defending the pick and roll has been REALLY good for a long time. Seeing that here. – 12:39 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Vlatko extended the lead to 12 with his 12th point

@CancarVlatko x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lWhXudasQ2 – 12:37 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Whenever you see that Vlatko block on John Wall, look at the bench. Jokic jumped out of his seat and swung his fist in the air. As fiery a reaction as you’ll ever see from him. – 12:35 AM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Talk about a guy staying ready. Have to be happy for Vlatko Cancar.

Making the best of his opportunity as of late and is looking like the player that we say in Eurobasket.

He’s stepping up on both sides of the floor and teammates are thrilled to see his solid play. – 12:34 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Vlatko Cancar with a block off Wall’s body to save a transition possession, then gets a bucket in the paint and from 3 to quell deepest LA threat of the half.

Nuggets up 94-82. Jokic still resting with 8:20 left. LA running out of time despite Wall’s season/game-high 23 points. – 12:33 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Quietly purchased some Vlatko Cancar stock last week, feeling good right now. – 12:33 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

3rd straight game that Vlatko Cancar has flipped the energy at a key juncture. – 12:33 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

John Wall did not get invited to Vlatko’s block party. – 12:32 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not a good game for Vlatko tonight on either end. Not a lot of guys off the bench are playing well honestly. Clippers bailing them out with missed freebies. – 12:30 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have missed 10 free throws in a game they trail by 7 points. – 12:30 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

We’re 37 minutes into this game and the Clippers are still looking for their first second-chance point. – 12:28 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Hold on for one more. pic.twitter.com/pjOfZf9Fz8 – 12:26 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

One quarter left 🤝

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YyElwK9MO1 – 12:26 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LAC 1st half 3s: 3/6

LAC 3rd quarter 3s: 4/9

Nuggets still lead 87-77 entering fourth quarter. Aaron Gordon enjoys playing Clippers, up to 21 points on 8/11 FGs. Nuggets have 21:5 assist-TO ratio and still have 11 more possessions than Clippers (+5 off. rebounds, +6 TO). – 12:25 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers went the third quarter without committing a turnover. And that’s why they’re still in this game, down 87-77 entering the fourth quarter. – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Malone is coaching like he hasn’t forgotten the January 11, 2022 game when Nuggets smoked a 25-point second half lead in LA.

LA got back-to-back 3s (told you more of those were coming). Nuggets still up 85-74 with 1:26 left in 3rd quarter – 12:21 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

AG hoooopin’ tonight

He’s got 21/4/2 with two steals and two blocks

2:40 left in the 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/LB0iYxchy2 – 12:17 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon did not just try the Baron Davis behind-the-back, in the paint, through two defenders. – 12:16 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon did not just try the Baron Davis, in the paint, through two defenders. – 12:16 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Aaron Gordon with his second and-one through Marcus Morris Sr., who is now in foul trouble. – 12:13 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Holy cow Aaron Gordon go off – 12:13 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Seven assists, zero turnovers for Jamal Murray tonight. – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets restore some order, lead 76-63 with 5:48 left. Shaping up to be another unsuccessful night of defense for Clippers after what we saw in Golden State. The only Denver starter under 50% FGs is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has also shot the least (1/3 FGs). – 12:10 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not exactly sure what Reggie Jackson was doing on that play but he got himself hurt and nearly got Jokić hurt too. – 12:09 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

How many fouls has Nikola Jokic drawn tonight? It feels like a ton, and they’ve all pretty much been on the floor. – 12:08 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets in bonus last 7:32 of third quarter.

LA not making the fouls count. Their next steal will be their first. – 12:03 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Aaron Gordon is now shooting 40% from 3 on the season. 18 of 45. – 12:02 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Masterful footwork in the post from Jamal Murray. 🤌 – 12:00 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Jokic is so good he didn’t see a pass being thrown to him and still caught it. – 12:00 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets haven’t been a strong second half team.

LA already on a 7-0 run to cut Nuggets lead in half.

Nuggets lead down to 66-59. Michael Malone burns a timeout after only 2 minutes, 3 seconds – 11:58 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Feels like the Clippers have made every jumper. – 11:57 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

📸 from the first half

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/eAHMugSiBm – 11:50 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Love that the Nuggets are rolling with Zeke Nnaji at backup center again tonight. It’s going to help the bench defense — and it’s crazy how little he’s played so far this season. – 11:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers attempted only 6 3s in first half, their fewest in any half this season.

That isn’t their biggest issue, of course. Clippers need to get stops… and to stop donating the basketball. Nicolas Batum was only Clipper without a first half turnover.

But yes, expect more 3s – 11:48 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets go into the half with a 64-52 lead over the Clippers.

Denver is 7-14 from beyond the arc.

Jokic leads all scorers with 17 points.

Gordon and Murray have 10 a piece.

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:47 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Be thankful for Nikola Jokic. – 11:46 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Half-time stats 📊

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tDXJDDX1AB – 11:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

In the 10 quarters Nikola Jokic has played since returning from H&S protocols, he’s got 97 points, 24 assists, and 23 rebounds. – 11:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Yo, Jerami Grant shot 28 free throws tonight and had 44 points. Not Nuggets related just had to share. – 11:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall is halfway to a 30-piece (15 points, 5/5 FGs), but Nuggets outscored Clippers by 11 points in his minutes.

Clippers had ZERO steals in first half. We’ve talked about possessions all November.

Nuggets have 5 more offensive rebounds and 7 more takeaways. Up 12. #Math – 11:43 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Up by double digits going into the half

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/X6qKn2WKgj – 11:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 64-52:

-Joker: 17-4-5, got up 13 shots, maybe even left some on the table

-Murray: 10-4-6, 0 TOVs

-1st minutes in awhile for Ish Smith: 5 points, 2 assists, 1 sick block, helped stabilize bench pic.twitter.com/g9jCYNtwvu – 11:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets lead LA 64-52 at halftime, using a 10-4 run to expand lead late in the second quarter.

Really unfortunate that Clippers are getting blown out. They are shooting 62.5% FGs. But they are getting beat 11-0 on 2nd chance points and 18-6 off turnovers.

Jokic has 17/4/5. – 11:41 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Second half incoming. pic.twitter.com/cXDYuEeAZI – 11:40 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Would Joker have jammed that if he had snuck a second plate at yesterday’s Thanksgiving dinner? I think not. – 11:40 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

More Joker domination. That is all. – 11:40 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Everyone smiles when Joker throws it down 😊 pic.twitter.com/9lEzq88xYg – 11:40 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

First half: John Wall has started 5-for-5 with 15 points, Terance Mann is 6-for-7 with 13 points and the Clippers are shooting 62% overall — and still trail 64-52 because they can’t rein in their turnovers (11) and they’re down 12 points in the three-point differential. – 11:40 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jokic makin’ it happen by any means necessary 💪

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FBBjfyVcPT – 11:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

When Nikola Jokic has the inside advantage on a player, rather than take it and finish an easy look, he’ll wait and bait a foul while not conceding his advantage. Watch. It oftens yields “delayed” and-1s. – 11:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The most frustrated I’ve seen Reggie Jackson in a while — on the bench, shaking his head — stemming from calls he hasn’t agreed with. – 11:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That road trip probably went as well as it could’ve gone for the Pistons considering how injured they are. They were in every game and got back-to-back wins in Denver and Utah. Now they have a solid stretch of home games coming up as their health improves. – 11:28 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Good things tend to happen with Terance Mann on the floor and he has 11 points on only six shots so far. – 11:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers started cycling starters back in, and good things happen.

Terance Mann is attacking the Nuggets soft interior repeatedly, and joins John Wall in double figures. Mann has 11, Wall (on bench) has 12.

Nuggets have no one in doubles yet, but lead 48-42 with 4:39 left in 2Q – 11:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

After beating DEN and UTA on B2B nights, the Pistons end a 6-game, 12-day trip out West taking the best team in the conference to the wire, all without Cunningham, Ivey, Bey and Stewart.

The feeling around Pistons land is far more optimistic right now than when trip started. – 11:25 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

WHAT AN ELECTRIC SEQUENCE BY ISH ⚡️

@Ish Smith ➡️ @Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/MZpdfnfzz4 – 11:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

What is happening! Ish Smith completely stuffs Norm Powell, leads to run-out where Bruce Brown calls for the oop. BB punches it with one hand.

On a different note, it’s amazing the juice Ish has brought to this game. – 11:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Not a good bench start. Ish Smith blocks Norman Powell’s fade late in the clock, then throws the lob to Bruce Brown to give Nuggets 45-33 lead with Jokic resting.

7:03 left in the first half. LA has already allowed 16 points off of 7 turnovers. Nuggets +9 in possession battle. – 11:19 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets would be undefeated if they had Ish Smith all year. Change my mind. – 11:18 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Second game in a row Zeke Nnaji getting minutes over DeAndre Jordan. Nnaji’s effort on the glass rewarding that decision. – 11:17 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Zeke slammin’ it down 💥

@Bruce Brown ➡️ @Zeke Nnaji pic.twitter.com/RVNsAE5Lkj – 11:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Officials reviewing to see if Robert Covington’s shooting foul was before a shot clock violation. – 11:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC has a history of scorers they could give the ball to in tight games to go get a game-winning bucket:

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul.

And now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 11:13 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Joker doin’ a little bit of everything 🃏

He’s got 6/2/4 after the first quarter pic.twitter.com/rghmyt5ff0 – 11:11 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nuggs up

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2FsLKy7pzQ – 11:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets lead LA 31-26 at the end of one quarter of play.

Aaron Gordon leads all scorers with 8 points (3/3 FGs, 1/1 3s, 1/1 FTs, plus 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block).

Nuggets outscoring Clippers 11-3 off turnovers. – 11:08 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

That was an incredible offensive rebound by Christian Braun. Those are just the kind of plays he makes. He gets to those 50-50 balls. – 11:05 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

That was an incredible offensive rebound by Christian Braun. – 11:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Death, taxes, Christian Braun attacking the hoop with bad intentions. – 11:04 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jamal’s middy is clean

@Jamal Murray x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5MNLCTRc2t – 11:03 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Here comes a “Rico” lineup with Covington at center and Batum at the four. – 11:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray already looks so much better than he did against Detroit in his first game back since H&S protocol. Has his legs under him and flying out on defensive contests. Seems like a wise move to rest him vs. OKC. – 10:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers used a 6-1 run to tie the game… and Nuggets have answered with a 9-0 run to take a 27-18 lead with 3:22 left in the opening quarter.

A lot of zone early for LA defense. It’s too soft: Nuggets are shooting 61.1%, and that’s with Jokic off to a slow start (2/5 FGs) – 10:58 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Aaron Gordon is on a run right now. Playing some of the best basketball of his career. – 10:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Really impressive pass by Murray there to avoid the double and hit KCP wide open. Had some sauce on it. – 10:56 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Reggie Jackson (4), Marcus Morris (7) and TMann (7) have accounted for all the Clippers points so far. – 10:54 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

TOUGH + 1 bucket AG

@Aaron Gordon x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bAhwwEty9T – 10:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

At this point, I’m pretty sure Bruce Brown’s signature shot is a floater. – 10:50 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I like the way the Nuggets have opened the game. Good rhythm to them on offense and solid defense. A few missed bunnies away from a 10-point lead.

Marcus Morris on fire but we’ll see if he cools down. – 10:50 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Honestly think Denver’s playing really well on both ends. Clippers have hit some tough shots, specifically Marcus Morris. Denver’s generating great offense almost every time down. – 10:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets went on a 10-0 run early, but Clippers answered right back with a 7-0 run. It’s a 17-12 Nuggets lead with 6:07 left in the opening quarter. – 10:50 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Blue Arrow corner three-ball 🎯

@Jamal Murray | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tFN4tzuyA8 – 10:46 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Jamal Murray with five quick points before Aaron Gordon finishes and draws a foul. Nuggets up 10-2 on the Clippers early. – 10:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Terance Mann opens the game guarding Nikola Jokić(?). – 10:43 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Gritty, tough win by OKC against the Bulls in overtime. SGA hit three go-ahead free throws, Lu Dort redeemed himself with the key stop on DeMar DeRozan and Josh Giddey made huge plays in OT attacking downhill. Progress from the OT loss against Denver two nights ago. – 10:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

So… Terance Mann is getting the initial assignment on Nikola Jokic. – 10:42 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

It was Pacers v KD in the 4th and the Pacers were +17, get the win 128-117.

Everyone played their part; Hield scored 26, Turner with 23 and Haliburton added 21-15a.

They handled their business at home — won 8 of 10 during homestand.

Up next: Sun. at LAC to begin 7-game roadie. – 10:30 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann needed to see that step back go down. Hopefully he breaks out of this cold slump soon. – 10:07 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Starters for the Nuggets against the Clippers:

Murray

Brown

KCP

AG

Jokić

MPJ is out. Ish Smith is back and available. – 10:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Looks like Michael Porter Jr. is out tonight in LA.

Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. – 10:03 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clips-Nuggets starters:

LAC

Amir Coffey

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Terance Mann

Reggie Jackson

DEN

Bruce Brown

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jamal Murray – 10:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked Tyronn Lue today about what happens with the team when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are recovering instead of in their place of leading by example.

Lue praised the other vets, and also said Leonard and George having a voice means a lot to the team even though they’re hurt pic.twitter.com/HcnS2ZxznC – 10:02 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Starting 🖐 in LA

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/CcaoTr3tkz – 10:02 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Going LIVE for tonight’s Pregame Lounge

Nuggets-Clippers

– Game Notes

– Defense???

– Black Friday

– Best @DKSportsbook bets

youtube.com/watch?v=AnkwWt… – 9:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “When I see him in huddles, when I see him in the locker room, and I see him at shootaround being vocal … holding everybody accountable, that to me is more important than developing a left hand jump hook.” pic.twitter.com/b3rmPlJYIC – 9:56 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Luke Kornet hasn’t missed a shot since Nov. 11 against the Nuggets. – 9:55 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

First crack at trying to survive until around the 5 minute mark when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns with a nine point lead:

Josh Giddey

Tre Mann

Aleksej Pokusevski

Kenrich Williams

Darius Bazley – 9:55 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Isaiah Joe finally misses after hitting nine consecutive 3s (he hit seven straight against Denver, then his first two tonight). Longest streak in OKC history (KD in 2012 his 8 straight). – 9:46 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

We stand with the LGBTQ+ community.

In support of the victims and families of the Club Q shooting, we are united alongside the @Avalanche, @Broncos, @MammothLax, and @Rockies in lighting up our arena. pic.twitter.com/ZiQnRJGcQk – 9:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets announce that both Nikola Jokic and Ish Smith are available to play tonight.

Smith hasn’t played since Oct. 30, a span of 11 games. – 9:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Nikola Jokić and Ish Smith are available. pic.twitter.com/e41U2srwBS – 9:40 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Porter Jr. (heel contusion) is out again tonight. Nikola Jokic and Ish Smith are available. – 9:38 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

No idea if MPJ or Ish are gonna play tonight, but given that Joker is probable I assume he’s playing. I’m sure Malone said this at his presser a few minutes ago.

Unfortunately, I’m on Day 4 of Covid suffering. – 9:25 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

“Give the people free chicken nuggets.” pic.twitter.com/XOfy88W98a – 9:22 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Georges Niang, off a Bol Bol missed free throw, yells: “Yeah! Give the people free chicken nuggets! Give the people free chicken nuggets!” – 9:20 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Georges Niang, after that missed FT from Bol Bol:

“GIVE THE PEOPLE FREE CHICKEN NUGGETS” – 9:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

City of Angels 👼

#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/ealOHd0t1T – 9:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The past couple of games, they’ve beat some really good teams.”

Monty Williams on #Pistons, who have back-to-back road wins over #Nuggets and #Jazz. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1R5nKc0JrC – 9:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Malone takes nothing from Nuggets-Clippers preseason game played in Ontario in October despite both teams playing full squads for most part (no Jamal, no Kawhi last month but that was it).

Malone also did not sound happy about the condition of the floor that night either – 9:05 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Re: Kawhi, PG and Kennard, Ty Lue said late in his pregame talk with reporters that he has a good feeling for how the injured Clippers are progressing. He said he hasn’t tried to reorient the offense like he did last season because he didn’t think the absences would be long term. – 9:03 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Ty Lue says PG, Kawhi and Luke are all out tonight and Sunday. – 9:02 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics entered the game tonight 17th in the NBA in defense.

But 29th in the 2nd quarter (only Denver has been worse).

In the 2nd quarter tonight, the Kings have gone 12-18 from the floor, scored 27 points in less than 8 minutes and the Celtics lead, once 16, is now 53-49. – 8:58 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will also remain out on Sunday vs Indiana in addition to tonight per Ty Lue. – 8:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George already ruled out for Sunday.

Like I said yesterday, I’m not necessarily expecting them to play until next Saturday at earliest. – 8:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Luke Kennard remains out tonight and out Sunday against Indiana. – 8:54 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard will miss tonight of course but also Sunday’s game as well with his calf strain, Ty Lue says. – 8:54 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Against Denver tonight the Clippers are starting Amir Coffey and Terance Mann for a second straight game. – 8:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Same starters for Clippers as Wednesday night (Jackson, Mann, Coffey, Morris, Zubac) – 8:52 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Black Friday Deals are here with big savings on ClipperVision, Clippers merch, and single game tickets.

Hurry – these deals only run through Cyber Monday. ⬇️ – 8:49 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Really hard to believe Denver just sort of gave up on Bol Bol. – 8:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With 18 points in the first 10 minutes, this is already the second-most points Bam Adebayo has scored in a single quarter in his NBA career.

He had 19 points in a first quarter against the Clippers in November 2021. – 8:35 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Bam’s highest-scoring first quarters …

— 19 vs. Clippers, 11/11/21

— 16 vs. Wizards, tonight (with 3:57 left)

— 15 vs. Wizards, 2/5/21 – 8:27 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

These fits are not on sale. pic.twitter.com/B52lVpWmNJ – 8:15 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Denver wins at New Orleans today.

DU now 6-1 in Jeff Wulbrun’s second season — best start since 2011-12 and tied for best in program’s D1 era (98-pres).

Wulbrun took over after a 2-19 season in 2020-21 in which only one win came against a D-1 school. – 7:30 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Let’s see ‘em! ⬇️

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Vo6iou1moP – 7:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Nuggets have outscored opponents by 140 points when Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope share the floor… and have been outscored by 137 points when either Jokic or KCP is off the floor. – 6:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Key number to know for tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:

In 300+ minutes, the Clippers have a -10 Net Rating in the minutes when both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are off the floor. They score just 100 points per 100 possessions. Horrible offense.

Both are out tonight. – 6:36 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Get access to 70+ locally televised Clippers games at half the price. Save 50% when you subscribe to ClipperVision during Black Friday.

Subscribe now with the code CLIPS50 to start your 7-day free trial. ⬇️ – 6:24 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

JRE on going from defending Nikola Jokic to Nikola Vucevic: “We have to guard as a unit… Being able to do it as a unit out there makes it easy for that person to guard 1v1.” – 5:38 PM