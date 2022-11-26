Read full article on original website
SergioMendez
3d ago
with the boom of available work in Rutherford County, I'm surprised there is any unemployed! ... being 5th in the state must reflect those who wouldn't work if their life depends on it... they make enough from state benefits and are not going to sacrifice their "benefits" for nothing!!
wgnsradio.com
The Price of Gas the Week After Thanksgiving in Rutherford County and Beyond
(Rutherford County, Tennessee) Throughout the Volunteer State, the price of fuel is averaging $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded, making Tennessee the 7th least expensive state for gas. In our immediate area of Middle Tennessee, Rutherford County has the lowest price of gas right now, averaging $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering options to replace declining gas tax revenue
Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness to considering toll lanes in the Volunteer State to help pay for roads and bridges and congestion reduction projects.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
WKRN
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee and Rutherford County Ranked in the Middle of the List for EV Charging Station Availability
(Rutherford County, TN) In just a matter of years, electric vehicles have emerged as being part of the clear future of the automotive industry. A recent analysis found that Tennessee has a total of 1,647 electric vehicle chargers – or 23.9 for every 100,000 residents, compared to 39-chargers for every 100,000 residents nationally. The number of 23.9 chargers for every 100-thousand residents places Tennessee in the number 27-position on the “States With the Most Alternative Fueling Stations” list when looking at charging station availability across the U.S.
Participants in Tennessee’s Family First program to receive $500
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is providing extra support for families to receive cash assistance of $500.
Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites
(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.) The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. To give parents a better understanding of the...
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Find out how your child's school is doing with Tennessee's 2021-2022 State Report Card
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents and others can now find out how their students’ schools are doing, with the 2021-2022 State Report Card from the Tennessee Department of Education. The State Report Card, released Monday, looks at how schools and districts across the state are performing and serving their...
wgnsradio.com
Topic: Rutherford County Schools and the Choice School Program
WGNS' Scott Walker talks with the new Rutherford County School’s Choice School Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard and Communications Director James Evans about the expanded options for “school choice”. The new application process begins Dec. 1, 2022. Also, the “School Choice Fair” will be Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Learn more about the CHOICE School Opportunities HERE. Or, to see the direct guide, Click HERE.
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County.
How gas prices have changed in Tennessee during Thanksgiving week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tennessee using data from AAA.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
wpln.org
TennCare now expects to drop 350,000 patients after COVID emergency ends
More than 350,000 people may lose Medicaid coverage once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends early next year, as is expected. The projections have grown as the public health emergency has been extended and more have enrolled — with a peak of 1.75 million people on the program now projected for mid-2023.
Body of missing Murfreesboro mother found in trunk of car in Michigan
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, TN woman, Eleni Kassa.
WATE
Volunteer to end hunger in East Tennessee
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lend a hand this holiday season. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee serves 18 counties across the region towards one goal: to end hunger. In 2021, it was reported that 200,000 East Tennesseans face food insecurity every year, however, you can do your part to lower that number.
Tennessee politics has become a one-sided boxing match that exhausts all participants
Three years ago — three months into my 40’s — I had my midlife crisis. A friend of mine had mentioned a boxing gym that he really liked, so I decided to try it out. I went to the heavy bag classes and even learned a few combinations. Some jabs, hooks and kicks to a […] The post Tennessee politics has become a one-sided boxing match that exhausts all participants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
