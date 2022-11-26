ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Hayward suffers shoulder fracture, out indefinitely

 3 days ago
Shams Charania: Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations.

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out with fractured left shoulder sportando.basketball/en/hornets-gor…3:48 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Gordon Hayward: Scapula fractures are pretty uncommon in the NBA. The average time lost is seven weeks in a very small sample size. The injury is a bit more frequent in baseball and the average time lost there is closer to eight weeks. – 12:01 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with a fractured shoulder, which his wife said the Hornets had him play through.

➡️ https://t.co/NUSSDLDxNL pic.twitter.com/BDAI8Wex1g11:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be evaluated week-to-week on his return from a fractured left shoulder, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 11:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Another Hornets injury: Hayward out indefinitely with fractured shoulder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/ano…11:06 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations. – 9:46 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Theo Maledon has been Charlotte’s most efficient PnR ball handler all season at 1.07ppp, quite some way ahead of Rozier, Hayward and Oubre – 5:32 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

We’ve got Jalen McDaniels starting for Gordon Hayward against, well, his brother Jaden McDaniels. Should be an All in the Family kinda night. – 4:38 PM

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Minnesota. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 25, 2022

James Plowright: Clifford on Hayward “His shoulder was really, really bothering him and he took another hit on it.” McDaniels will start -via Twitter @British_Buzz / November 25, 2022

Rod Boone: Per league sources, Gordon Hayward, originally listed as doubtful for tonight’s game in Cleveland, is being upgraded to questionable. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 18, 2022

Shake Milton, Joel Embiid discuss two-man game on offense for Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — With the Philadelphia 76ers short-handed without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the floor, they have needed others to step up and produce. Enter Shake Milton, who has put together a terrific stretch. Over the last five games, Milton is averaging 22.4 points, 7.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 52.4% from deep and 55.3% from the floor. Even with the return of Joel Embiid on Monday, Milton had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher

DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes registered 16 points apiece as the Knicks nudged back toward the .500 mark (10-11) after dropping their previous two games at home. Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Pistons, who were playing without 2021 No. 1-overall pick Cade Cunningham...
DETROIT, MI
Jordan Akins says Texans' tempo helped Houston in second half vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans’ loss to the juggernaut Miami Dolphins was far more palatable at the final whistle than it appeared it might be at halftime. Fans knew that Houston was in for a beating heading into the matchup, but after being down 30 after two quarters, it seemed like a sick consolation prize for them to earn their defeat with just a 15-point deficit at the final whistle.
HOUSTON, TX
Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
Panthers’ Wilks building case to be full-time head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way. Wilks became the team’s interim head coach on Oct. 10, inheriting a team that was floundering at 1-4 under Matt Rhule. The Panthers have gone 3-4 since, including a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
