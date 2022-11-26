Gordon Hayward suffers shoulder fracture, out indefinitely

Shams Charania: Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out with fractured left shoulder sportando.basketball/en/hornets-gor… – 3:48 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Gordon Hayward: Scapula fractures are pretty uncommon in the NBA. The average time lost is seven weeks in a very small sample size. The injury is a bit more frequent in baseball and the average time lost there is closer to eight weeks. – 12:01 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely with a fractured shoulder, which his wife said the Hornets had him play through.

➡️ https://t.co/NUSSDLDxNL pic.twitter.com/BDAI8Wex1g – 11:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be evaluated week-to-week on his return from a fractured left shoulder, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 11:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Another Hornets injury: Hayward out indefinitely with fractured shoulder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/ano… – 11:06 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Theo Maledon has been Charlotte’s most efficient PnR ball handler all season at 1.07ppp, quite some way ahead of Rozier, Hayward and Oubre – 5:32 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

We’ve got Jalen McDaniels starting for Gordon Hayward against, well, his brother Jaden McDaniels. Should be an All in the Family kinda night. – 4:38 PM

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Minnesota. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 25, 2022

James Plowright: Clifford on Hayward “His shoulder was really, really bothering him and he took another hit on it.” McDaniels will start -via Twitter @British_Buzz / November 25, 2022

Rod Boone: Per league sources, Gordon Hayward, originally listed as doubtful for tonight’s game in Cleveland, is being upgraded to questionable. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 18, 2022