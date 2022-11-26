Read full article on original website
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: A talk with Bishop McDevitt’s standout quarterback Stone Saunders
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, Nebiy Esayas and Daniel Sostek— who filled in for Brian Linder on this segment— chat with Bishop McDevitt’s standout quarterback, Stone Saunders. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Saunders passed for more...
Mid-Penn quartet named to Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State team
Central Dauphin senior midfielder Nia Chinapoo and other Mid-Penn girls soccer standouts were named All-State this week by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association. Chinapoo helped guide the Rams (22-2-1) to PIAA 4A championship via a 2-1 victory over Pennridge. Joining Chinapoo on the all-state team was Lower Dauphin sophomore forward...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Harrisburg gets a rematch with State College in Class 6A state semifinals
YORK, Pa. — This year, Harrisburg's postseason journey has been something of a revenge tour. The Cougars avenged an early season loss to Manheim Township in last week's District 3 Class 6A championship game, defeating the Blue Streaks 44-6 to capture their second straight crown. Township is one of...
Bret Michaels makes appearance in Hershey for Central Pa. Music Hall of Fame honors
Rock star and former Mechanicsburg resident Bret Michaels returned to our area for an induction ceremony from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. Michaels was honored at a private event at The Englewood in Hershey, and posed for photos with staff of the Hall of Fame and rock radio station The River 97.3 FM.
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
abc27.com
Dauphin County school closed Wednesday due to water issue
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Dauphin School District’s website, East Hanover Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The school will be closed due to a “water issue,” as stated on the website. Students will have a day of virtual instruction and should receive information from their teacher regarding their schedule for classes.
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
Wbaltv.com
Christmas Candyland at Hersheypark is perfect for the holidays
HERSHEY, Pa. — If you are looking for a sweet way to celebrate the holiday season, maybe a trip to Hersheypark will be on your list. Amanda Polyak shares what's going on at Christmas Candyland and what else is new.
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
Smile, Bethlehem, you’re on camera: Hallmark to livestream Pa.’s Christmas City through December
It’s been said, many times and many ways: Bethlehem’s Main Street looks like a Hallmark movie during the holidays. With a new initiative announced on Monday, it more or less is. A really, really long Hallmark movie. During a brief press conference Monday morning on Main Street, Senior...
WGAL
Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
Man killed while walking along central Pa. highway
A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but later died after getting hit by a car along a Lancaster County highway, according to the coroner’s office. Gordon Kopf, of Leola, was hit on the 1400 block of the New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, the coroner’s office said.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
Central Pa. man choked 2-year-old daughter for playing in dog’s water bowl: state police
A Dauphin County man choked his 2-year-old daughter and left bruises on her throat because she was playing with the family dog’s water bowl, police said in court documents. Pennsylvania State Police have charged David C. Thomas, 33, with abusing the toddler between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 in his Wiconisco Township home.
