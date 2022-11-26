ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Maryland online sports betting: MD’s best sportsbooks offers

Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Table of Contents. How to Bet on Sports Online in MD 2022. Given that sports wagering has just been legalized in Maryland, many...
PennLive.com

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code & updates Nov. 2022

Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code - Updated Nov. 2022. On Nov. 23, Caesars debuted their services in Maryland. For bettors, this means it’s...
PennLive.com

BetMGM Maryland launch offer & latest updates Nov. 2022

Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Maryland promo code - Updated Nov. 2022. Having gone live on Nov. 23, BetMGM Sportsbook is a fantastic option for sports bettors...
PennLive.com

Pa.’s standardized test scores have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, data suggests

Pennsylvania schools’ standardized test scores are still below pre-pandemic levels, data from the Department of Education confirmed on Monday. The Pennsylvania State Standard Assessments (PSSAs) are for grades three through eight and test efficiency in English, math and science. After students remotely learned for a year, PSSAs saw a decrease in test scores in 2021, Philly Voice reported.
PennLive.com

Nonpartisan journalism is vital to the future of Pa. Here’s how you can keep it going.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Huge stories will shape Pennsylvania’s future next year. With a new administration in the governor’s office and a shift in...
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
PennLive.com

Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.

With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
PennLive.com

Hunting causes a five-fold increase in car-deer collisions | PennLive letters

Now that Pennsylvania’s statewide firearm deer hunting season began on Saturday, Nov. 26, drivers need to be especially cautious as hunters will be pushing deer through the woods and across busy highways and panicked wounded deer will be running into the roads. In addition, when a matriarch doe is killed, whose job it is to safely cross her family, her orphans will run into the roads without caution.
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
