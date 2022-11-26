Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn quartet named to Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State team
Central Dauphin senior midfielder Nia Chinapoo and other Mid-Penn girls soccer standouts were named All-State this week by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association. Chinapoo helped guide the Rams (22-2-1) to PIAA 4A championship via a 2-1 victory over Pennridge. Joining Chinapoo on the all-state team was Lower Dauphin sophomore forward...
Pennsylvania family’s goal is to climb each state’s highest point
They must be in peak shape to do this. A family from Pennsylvania is on a mission to climb the highest point of each state. SIMILAR STORIES: Brothers to make splash in Lake Erie on quest to swim 10Ks in all 50 states. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports how it all...
Giving Tuesday; new Freedom Caucus; call for justice: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. High: 47; Low: 40. Partly sunny. Freedom Caucus: The new state branch of the House Freedom Caucus is open. Rep. Scott Perry says it’ll be a center of resistance to what he fears will be a new period of Democrat-led encroachment of socialism and federal government overreach.
PennLive.com
Pa.’s standardized test scores have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, data suggests
Pennsylvania schools’ standardized test scores are still below pre-pandemic levels, data from the Department of Education confirmed on Monday. The Pennsylvania State Standard Assessments (PSSAs) are for grades three through eight and test efficiency in English, math and science. After students remotely learned for a year, PSSAs saw a decrease in test scores in 2021, Philly Voice reported.
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting Pa. town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of...
Nonpartisan journalism is vital to the future of Pa. Here’s how you can keep it going.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Huge stories will shape Pennsylvania’s future next year. With a new administration in the governor’s office and a shift in...
Deer season opens in Pennsylvania
EXETER TWP. — It’s a Pennsylvania tradition. Saturday marked the opening of rifle-hunting (“regular firearms&rdqu
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones
That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
Mega Millions $305M jackpot (11/29/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Storm system could bring tornadoes, hail, heavy rain to several states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls. More than 25 million people will be at risk...
Deer hunters on the move early Saturday, despite comfortable conditions
Pennsylvania deer hunters enjoyed welcoming weather for the first day of the 2022 firearms hunting season for deer, with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid-50s, only a light breeze and no precipitation,. It was the type of weather that generally encourages hunters to remain on stand in one location rather...
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
Rain, 40 mph winds to lash central Pa. this week
November will be coming to an end in the midstate with powerful wind gusts and a full day of rain, forecasters said. The National Weather Service is calling for showers Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Up to 40 mph wind gusts are also possible during this time, forecasters said.
Where and when you can see Santa, shop for gifts in central Pa.
With less than a month until Christmas 2022, stores and malls in central Pennsylvania are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. We’ve got the details about shopping centers in the Harrisburg, Hershey, Camp Hill, Lancaster, York and Gettysburg areas: Where can you visit Santa Claus? Which are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?
Hunting causes a five-fold increase in car-deer collisions | PennLive letters
Now that Pennsylvania’s statewide firearm deer hunting season began on Saturday, Nov. 26, drivers need to be especially cautious as hunters will be pushing deer through the woods and across busy highways and panicked wounded deer will be running into the roads. In addition, when a matriarch doe is killed, whose job it is to safely cross her family, her orphans will run into the roads without caution.
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
