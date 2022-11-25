The defending World Cup champions might get a rest day. With France having already secured its spot in the round of 16 after victories over Australia and Denmark, coach Didier Deschamps might elect to sit some players in preparation of the next round. With six points and a plus-four goal differential, France is nearly assured of finishing atop Group D, barring a lopsided France loss or Australia victory in each side’s group stage finale.

4 HOURS AGO