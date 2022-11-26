ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon

Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Fall to Gators at Moda

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Florida 81-68 at Moda Center Friday on the second day of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Freshman Jordan Pope scored in double-figures for the sixth-straight time to start his young career, finishing with 12 points and five assists. Tyler Bilodeau came up with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while Michael Rataj rounded out three OSU freshmen in double-figures with 11 points and four rebounds, knocking down five of his six field goal attempts.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Power Restored At Reser Stadium

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Power has been restored to Reser Stadium and today's kickoff featuring Oregon State and Oregon is still set for 12:35 p.m. PT. The game will air on ABC. Oregon State Athletics strives to Build Excellent Authentic Visionary Student-Athletes (Go BEAVS).
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Pac-12 football Week 13 score predictions, odds: Who will win the rivalry games?

The final Saturday of the Pac-12 football regular season brings rivalry games, big stakes and narrow point spreads. It starts with the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in their annual rivalry game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Oregon, which is favored by three points, can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory, while the Beavers are looking for their second win in three years against the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy