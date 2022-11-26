Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon
Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
Woeful special teams prove costly to Oregon Ducks in loss to Oregon State
With the exception of place kicking, Oregon’s special teams have been poor all season and its punt and kickoff return units proved extremely detrimental against Oregon State and may have cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. No. 21 Oregon State blocked on punt...
Oregon State Beavers No. 16 in college football AP, coaches’ polls
The Oregon State Beavers moved up six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP and coaches football polls after defeating the Oregon Ducks 38-34 on Saturday. The Beavers, who were ranked No. 22 a week ago, completed their regular season at 9-3. In both polls, Oregon State checks...
Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field
A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Fall to Gators at Moda
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Florida 81-68 at Moda Center Friday on the second day of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Freshman Jordan Pope scored in double-figures for the sixth-straight time to start his young career, finishing with 12 points and five assists. Tyler Bilodeau came up with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while Michael Rataj rounded out three OSU freshmen in double-figures with 11 points and four rebounds, knocking down five of his six field goal attempts.
osubeavers.com
Power Restored At Reser Stadium
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Power has been restored to Reser Stadium and today's kickoff featuring Oregon State and Oregon is still set for 12:35 p.m. PT. The game will air on ABC. Oregon State Athletics strives to Build Excellent Authentic Visionary Student-Athletes (Go BEAVS).
CBS Sports
Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Oregon Ducks will be on the road. Oregon and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Reser Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Bill Oram: Give Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith his flowers, even if they aren’t roses
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Oakland claims 2A Oregon football title with win over Weston-McEwen/Griswold
By René Ferrán Before the Oakland football team took the field for practice Monday, coach Ben Lane planned a special screening for the players. The Oakers had to watch film of their Week 2 loss at Weston-McEwen — a 24-16 defeat that was their only loss heading into Saturday’s rematch in ...
Pac-12 football Week 13 score predictions, odds: Who will win the rivalry games?
The final Saturday of the Pac-12 football regular season brings rivalry games, big stakes and narrow point spreads. It starts with the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in their annual rivalry game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Oregon, which is favored by three points, can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory, while the Beavers are looking for their second win in three years against the Ducks.
kptv.com
Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights. While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown. And there...
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says
An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
Comments / 0