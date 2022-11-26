High school football: Arch Manning's Newman career comes to end with blowout loss to University Lab in D-III quarterfinals

Read full article on original website
“I am the head coach at Tulane.” Fritz addresses Georgia Tech rumors ahead of AAC title game
Tulane will host Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday afternoon, and it may or may not be Willie Fritz's final game as the Green Wave's head coach.
crescentcitysports.com
Fritz: “I’m the head football coach at Tulane”
In his first media availability since multiple reports linked him to the vacant head coaching position at Georgia Tech on Sunday, Tulane coach Willie Fritz chose to focus on the present. “I’m the head football coach at Tulane, I’m extremely proud to be the head football coach at Tulane and...
fox8live.com
LSU falls to 11th, Tulane climbs to No. 18 in AP’s Top 25 college football poll
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The shifting sands of the college football season caught up with the LSU Tigers this weekend. Their 38-23 upset loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night sent them tumbling five spots from No. 6 to No. 11 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday (Nov. 27).
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Destrehan’s Daniel Blood commits to Missouri
Destrehan wide receiver Daniel Blood is one of the premier senior pass catchers in the New Orleans area. Plenty of recruiters noticed. The former Louisiana-Lafayette commitment has now announced his pledge to Missouri. The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect became a Ragin Cajuns commit June 24 but reversed his decision Oct. 30....
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
fox8live.com
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
wgno.com
Severe storms, flooding possible across NOLA metro Saturday
A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
wbrz.com
Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
lafourchegazette.com
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
fox8live.com
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game. New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
WDSU
New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
