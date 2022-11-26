High school football: Arch Manning's Newman career comes to end with blowout loss to University Lab in D-III quarterfinals

A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO