Mike Miller Park's Christmas in Park begins, bringing beautiful lights to support good causes

wpsdlocal6.com
Woman's Club of Paducah hosts Holiday Home Tour event on Jefferson
PADUCAH — Right at 2 o'clock on Sunday people began to fill the home of Kenn Gray and his family to take a peak at the gorgeous decorations. Guest's gasps filled the room as they walked through the life sized snowflake door frame. The Gray's are one of the five families that put their home on display for the first time event.
westkentuckystar.com
Christmas in Kuttawa events this Saturday
It's "Christmas in Kuttawa" this Saturday, with a visit from Santa and free events all day long around the city hall pavilion. The fun includes a synthetic skating rink, horse and buggy rides, gingerbread bouncer and slide, and a giant snow globe. There'll also be hot chocolate, candy canes, apple...
Murray Ledger & Times
Main Street Merriment set for Friday night
MURRAY – In addition to all the usual annual attractions for Friday’s Main Street Merriment, special guests from T-Mobile will be handing out extra special goodies this year for children in attendance, Murray Main Street’s program director said.
wpsdlocal6.com
Main Street closure planned for Cadiz-Trigg County Christmas Parade
CADIZ, KY — Main Street in Cadiz, Kentucky, will be closed to traffic for several hours Sunday evening for the Cadiz-Trigg County Christmas Parade. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. KYTC District 1 says U.S. 68-Business/Main Street will be closed between Midway Street and Kentucky 139/South Road from about 4 p.m. to about 8 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary
The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray-Calloway County Hospital offers remembrance
Murray-Calloway County Hospital again holds a Service of Remembrance honoring loved ones lost this past year. The 37th annual event includes a reading of the names of patients who entered heaven between November 2021 and October 2022. Special music and a time of remembrance are presented and a devotional reflection...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Unleashing radical generosity on the world:' Giving Tuesday celebrates 10th year tomorrow
PADUCAH — The holiday shopping season is in full-swing with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday falling one-after-another. Now, hundreds of millions of people all around the world will celebrate a day devoted to doing good: Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started at a New York YMCA in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ribbon Chix, JuliAva, Purchase Appliances participate in seventh annual Shop Local Saturday
PADUCAH — Purchase Appliances, Ribbon Chix and JuliAva Boutique are just three of the local businesses that all feel the same way about shopping locally. All of these businesses participated in Shop Local Saturday this year by discounting some of their items to encourage those in the community to shop locally.
wpsdlocal6.com
Active dachshund mix seeking forever home, good with kids
PADUCAH — All Sassy wants for Christmas is to find her forever home. She's a beautiful dachshund-mix who's spayed, fully vetted, housebroken and great with kids, according to Creatures Great and Small. Sassy is a little bit too active for her current owner, the rescue says, so she needs...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray 3rd graders encourage Marine Recruits ahead of their final training test
MURRAY, KY — A company of Marine recruits are about to endure a serious physical and mental challenge in their final test — dubbed, "The Crucible" — and Murray Elementary 3rd graders are sending them encouragement. According to a release from the Murray School District, students made...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
KFVS12
Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Christmas...
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: MSU Police responding to chemical leak on campus
MURRAY, KY — According to a release from Murray State University, police are currently responding to a chemical leak. MSU says emergency responders are on-scene at the Chemistry Building. They're asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice. This is a breaking news story and...
kbsi23.com
BREAKING: Emergency crews respond to Murray State University chemical leak
A chemical leak on the Murray State University campus in Calloway County, Ky. has emergency crews on the scene, as one person is reportedly injured. Per Alex Pologruto of the Media Relations Department at MSU:. “As an update to this afternoon’s campus message regarding a chemical leak at the Chemistry...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child
Hopkinsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Monday morning. Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken-down vehicle. A male that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County school bus rear-ended Monday morning, no injuries reported
CALVERT CITY — A Marshall County school bus was involved in an accident on the Industrial Parkway in Calvert City early Monday morning, the Marshall County School District says. According to a Monday release, the bus had come to a complete stop with the stop-sign out and red lights...
