WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers

Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours. Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place sometime before 7 p.m. on Tuesday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the life of Jason Myers. A few of the WBTV employee's former colleagues shared their memories of the man. Myers and pilot Chip Tayang died this past week in a helicopter crash. Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist. Hundreds of people came...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV issues statement on open NTSB investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News and the Charlotte community continue to remember and honor the legacy of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, both killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. While still ongoing, WBTV News issued a statement regarding the NTSB investigation into the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating

WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. No other details were available at this time. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Big Surprise For Local Nonprofit

LOS ANGELES, CA. – WCCB nominated For The Struggle, run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown, for the “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly then flew Alesha and WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty out to Los Angeles to tape a segment about the nonprofit. Kelly said, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte

Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student

Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
UNION COUNTY, NC
WITN

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
Queen City News

N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
