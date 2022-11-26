Read full article on original website
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours. Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place sometime before 7 p.m. on Tuesday...
WBTV
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Comfort exists in many places. Some seek refuge in sanctuaries, while others find it in scripture, or in soothing melodies. Comfort also exists in words, as its most often found in memories. “When people use the phrase, ‘the love of their life,’ they don’t literally mean...
qcnews.com
Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the life of Jason Myers. A few of the WBTV employee's former colleagues shared their memories of the man. Myers and pilot Chip Tayang died this past week in a helicopter crash. Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist. Hundreds of people came...
WBTV
WBTV issues statement on open NTSB investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News and the Charlotte community continue to remember and honor the legacy of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, both killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. While still ongoing, WBTV News issued a statement regarding the NTSB investigation into the...
Tears, Tributes: TV meteorologist killed in NC copter crash remembered as dad, husband at funeral
WBTV
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. No other details were available at this time. Download...
WBTV
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police say they're responsible for the death of a 38 year old Rock Hill...
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Big Surprise For Local Nonprofit
LOS ANGELES, CA. – WCCB nominated For The Struggle, run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown, for the “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly then flew Alesha and WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty out to Los Angeles to tape a segment about the nonprofit. Kelly said, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”
WBTV
CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating. Of the nearly three thousand stops, less than 300 have a place for you to sit. But a group of young organizers decided to do something about it. Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte. Updated: 6...
WBTV
Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student. Updated: 7...
WBTV
Group honors Jason Myers, Chip Tayag with Rowan County holiday display
Officers said the child and two dogs were removed from the vehicle by witnesses. NC's first 'Safe Haven Baby Box' to be unveiled in Ashe County. So far, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country since the organization was founded in 2017. Former Hornets broadcaster Gerry...
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
WITN
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
