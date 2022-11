Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO