Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
A Tiny London Bathroom Gets a Forest-Like Makeover
Naomi Smart has always had a thing for matchbox living. After all, having spent a year in New York during her early 20s, she had aced the art of surviving—and thriving—in small spaces. “I was especially intrigued by the impossibly tiny bathrooms,” says the bona fide Londoner and commerce director at British Vogue. “Because somehow, I had an inkling that I might one day put my observations to good use.” The inkling, as it turned out, proved serendipitous for Naomi. Many years later, when she chanced upon a Victorian flat with moldy walls and cramped spaces, she immediately recognized its potential.
Miami Art and Design Week 2022: An AD PRO Essential Guide
Next week, all eyes will be on Miami when designers, gallerists, curators, and collectors gather in the Floridian metropolis for Design Miami and Art Basel, otherwise known as Miami Art and Design Week. To maximize your time exploring this powerhouse duo of fairs, AD PRO has highlighted the can’t-miss installations, exhibitions, openings, and product debuts—and everything else you need to know about this coveted annual event. (Be sure to check back in for our recap of the festivities too.)
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
California dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
What Are The High End Furniture Brands?
Buying a piece of furniture from a high end brand can add a touch of luxury to your home. It's also a way to bring your personal design aesthetic to your space. These brands are known for offering beautiful pieces with a variety of styles and shapes. They also offer heirloom-quality furnishings and housewares. Many of these brands offer a variety of products and transparency in the sourcing and production of their items. These furniture brands also offer customizable pieces, giving you the opportunity to create a piece of furniture that perfectly fits your space.
Boy George Is Selling His Gothic-Style London Villa and the Kitchen’s Natural Lighting Will Make You Fall in Love
This might come as a surprise, but Boy George has lived in the same home for over 30 years. And now, one lucky homebuyer with a multi-million dollar budget may get to call his historically gothic London mansion home. Originally known as The Logs, the property, which sits directly across...
5 Bathroom Vanity Ideas You Can DIY in a Day
When it comes to remodels, creative bathroom vanity ideas are becoming the star of the show—the 2022 US Houzz Bathroom Trends Study found that homeowners are not only prioritizing vanities during bathroom remodels but also opting to make these pieces a major focal point. The style that takes the lead? Transitional, followed by modern, then contemporary. Going custom or semi custom is also in vogue. Why not have a little fun selecting the countertop material? Engineered quartz proved to be most popular, according to Houzz, but coating it with a bold hue is one of the easiest bathroom vanity ideas.
I visited a tiny American food store in Paris – take a look inside the shop filled with expats buying pricey American delicacies for the holidays
The Real McCoy is an American food store in Paris, located a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. It was filled with expats during Thanksgiving.
I spent 9 hours on a plane when I moved from LA to NYC. Here are 4 items I regret not packing and 4 items I'm glad I brought cross country.
When Insider's reporter recently moved across the US, she learned the hard way the value of packing things like umbrellas and expensive hair products.
Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet
With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
Charles V: French scientists decode 500-year-old letter
A coded letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe has been cracked by French scientists, revealing that he lived in fear of an assassination attempt by an Italian mercenary. Sent by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V to his ambassador at the French royal court -...
51 Kitchen Backsplash Ideas for Every Kind of Aesthetic
A functional space like a kitchen may be a workhorse, but that doesn’t mean it has to look bland. That’s why brainstorming through backsplash ideas can add just the right amount of embellishment and pizzazz without overwhelming the room. “Kitchen backsplashes are a place where one is able to make a large impact visually,” says Lauren Martin-Moro, founder and creative director of LM Design Associates in Los Angeles. A kitchen backsplash is like jewelry, filled with options for every aesthetic. Go bold with colorful accents like a painted glass tile backsplash or stick to the eternally classic white subway tile for an understated look. Cover only the space behind the cooktop, or let the wall tile design stretch all the way to the ceiling for jaw-dropping impact.
Atelier Pendhapa’s Dramatic Black Teak Furniture Collection Debuts at Paris Gallery
The latest collection by Singapore-based firm Atelier Pendhapa is so unique, you can’t help but feel drawn in by its unusual shapes and proportions. Avant-garde yet still functional and comfortable, each piece is a conversation starter. Pendhapa is currently displaying core “collectible” pieces from its Javanese black teak line at Paris gallery Zebres, including a console, tables, stools, chairs, a variety of small vessels, and a sofa.
A Hurricane-Battered New Jersey Basement Gets a Whimsical Refresh
When Hurricane Ida hit the northeastern United States, catastrophic flash flooding damaged countless homes throughout the region. One such abode, a big Colonial in Chatham, New Jersey, required a basement renovation to eliminate the dampness. Though new drywall and flooring would have done the trick, the owners enlisted interior designer Hollie Velten to completely revamp the space with a whimsical aesthetic and a practical layout that would suit their family of five.
Before and After: A Fiber Artist’s Rental Apartment Redo Features Gorgeous IKEA Hacks and Much More
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Ben Cuevas, and my pet tarantula is named Thierry Spoodler (after famed fashion designer Thierry Mugler). Location: Silver Lake — Los Angeles,...
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'
MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel," KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
Tears, apples and travel blankets: Rescued chimps leave troubled California refuge for new home
After serving as subjects of biomedical experiments, these weary chimpanzees are headed to a better life in the world's largest chimp sanctuary.
