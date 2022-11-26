ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together

While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
AUSTIN, TX
architecturaldigest.com

A Tiny London Bathroom Gets a Forest-Like Makeover

Naomi Smart has always had a thing for matchbox living. After all, having spent a year in New York during her early 20s, she had aced the art of surviving—and thriving—in small spaces. “I was especially intrigued by the impossibly tiny bathrooms,” says the bona fide Londoner and commerce director at British Vogue. “Because somehow, I had an inkling that I might one day put my observations to good use.” The inkling, as it turned out, proved serendipitous for Naomi. Many years later, when she chanced upon a Victorian flat with moldy walls and cramped spaces, she immediately recognized its potential.
architecturaldigest.com

Miami Art and Design Week 2022: An AD PRO Essential Guide

Next week, all eyes will be on Miami when designers, gallerists, curators, and collectors gather in the Floridian metropolis for Design Miami and Art Basel, otherwise known as Miami Art and Design Week. To maximize your time exploring this powerhouse duo of fairs, AD PRO has highlighted the can’t-miss installations, exhibitions, openings, and product debuts—and everything else you need to know about this coveted annual event. (Be sure to check back in for our recap of the festivities too.)
MIAMI, FL
Woonsocket Call

What Are The High End Furniture Brands?

Buying a piece of furniture from a high end brand can add a touch of luxury to your home. It's also a way to bring your personal design aesthetic to your space. These brands are known for offering beautiful pieces with a variety of styles and shapes. They also offer heirloom-quality furnishings and housewares. Many of these brands offer a variety of products and transparency in the sourcing and production of their items. These furniture brands also offer customizable pieces, giving you the opportunity to create a piece of furniture that perfectly fits your space.
Architectural Digest

5 Bathroom Vanity Ideas You Can DIY in a Day

When it comes to remodels, creative bathroom vanity ideas are becoming the star of the show—the 2022 US Houzz Bathroom Trends Study found that homeowners are not only prioritizing vanities during bathroom remodels but also opting to make these pieces a major focal point. The style that takes the lead? Transitional, followed by modern, then contemporary. Going custom or semi custom is also in vogue. Why not have a little fun selecting the countertop material? Engineered quartz proved to be most popular, according to Houzz, but coating it with a bold hue is one of the easiest bathroom vanity ideas.
HOUSTON, TX
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet

With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Charles V: French scientists decode 500-year-old letter

A coded letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe has been cracked by French scientists, revealing that he lived in fear of an assassination attempt by an Italian mercenary. Sent by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V to his ambassador at the French royal court -...
Architectural Digest

51 Kitchen Backsplash Ideas for Every Kind of Aesthetic

A functional space like a kitchen may be a workhorse, but that doesn’t mean it has to look bland. That’s why brainstorming through backsplash ideas can add just the right amount of embellishment and pizzazz without overwhelming the room. “Kitchen backsplashes are a place where one is able to make a large impact visually,” says Lauren Martin-Moro, founder and creative director of LM Design Associates in Los Angeles. A kitchen backsplash is like jewelry, filled with options for every aesthetic. Go bold with colorful accents like a painted glass tile backsplash or stick to the eternally classic white subway tile for an understated look. Cover only the space behind the cooktop, or let the wall tile design stretch all the way to the ceiling for jaw-dropping impact.
KENTUCKY STATE
dornob.com

Atelier Pendhapa’s Dramatic Black Teak Furniture Collection Debuts at Paris Gallery

The latest collection by Singapore-based firm Atelier Pendhapa is so unique, you can’t help but feel drawn in by its unusual shapes and proportions. Avant-garde yet still functional and comfortable, each piece is a conversation starter. Pendhapa is currently displaying core “collectible” pieces from its Javanese black teak line at Paris gallery Zebres, including a console, tables, stools, chairs, a variety of small vessels, and a sofa.
architecturaldigest.com

A Hurricane-Battered New Jersey Basement Gets a Whimsical Refresh

When Hurricane Ida hit the northeastern United States, catastrophic flash flooding damaged countless homes throughout the region. One such abode, a big Colonial in Chatham, New Jersey, required a basement renovation to eliminate the dampness. Though new drywall and flooring would have done the trick, the owners enlisted interior designer Hollie Velten to completely revamp the space with a whimsical aesthetic and a practical layout that would suit their family of five.
CHATHAM, NJ
CBS San Francisco

One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'

MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel,"  KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy