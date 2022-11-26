The Dallas Stars announced an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension Tuesday with center Roope Hintz. The deal carries an average annual value of $8.45 million and runs from the 2023-24 season through 2030-31. Hintz, 26, is currently third on the Stars with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) through 23...

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO