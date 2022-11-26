Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natchitoches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natchitoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CST. * At 557 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Campti, or 12 miles northwest of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Campti, Allen, Clarence, Powhatan, Black Lake, Grand Ecore, Clear Lake and Creston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 18:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natchitoches A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES PARISH At 611 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Natchitoches, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Campti, Clarence, Powhatan, Black Lake, Grand Ecore, Clear Lake and Creston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
