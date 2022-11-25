Read full article on original website
Fosston Community Library & Arts Association Presents “A Christmas Through the Eras”
Fosston, MN — Hear the best of the Christmas Classics during the Fosston Community & Library Arts Association’s musical production of “Christmas Through the Eras: A Musical Revue” this weekend at the Fosston Community Theatre. Showtimes are 7pm this Friday & Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. This original production is written and directed by Abby Pearson & Michelle Landsverk, who previewed the production on the KKCQ Food for Thought Program this week. They say while the songs are recognizable, this is a Christmas show unlike any other.
Old Fashioned Christmas Fun During Ada Old Fashioned Christmas Festival
Ada, MN — Celebrate the Holidays the old-fashioned way – with friends and family, creating long-lasting memories! The Ada Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old Fashioned Family Christmas Festival gets underway this week with fun and festive events for the whole family. Lee Ann Hall with the Ada Chamber of Commerce says the festival is intended to kickoff the holiday season and boost holiday spirit.
East Polk Heritage Center Hosting Taste of Scotland for Annual Holiday Dinner on Saturday
Fosston, MN — The East Polk Heritage Center in Fosston is hosting their 8th annual Holiday Dinner this Saturday, December 3rd at L.W. Larson House. Each year, their holiday dinner features a traditional Christmas menu from a different country around the world and this time around guests will enjoy the tastes of Scotland. The four-course meal includes some familiar items including a Scottish Cheese Board and Christmas Pudding, but Bonnie Stewart with the East Polk Heritage Center says it also offers some more unique entrees such as Cock-a-Leekie Soup and Rumbledethumps.
Twin Valley Community Boosters Parade of Trees Kicks Off this Wednesday
Twin Valley, MN — The Twin Valley Community Boosters are boosting holiday spirit this week with their annual Parade of Trees, which kicks off this Wednesday, November 30th and continues through their Santa Day on Saturday, December 3rd at the Twin Valley Community Center. Tracy Christianson, Twin Valley Community Boosters Treasurer, says this has become an annual tradition for the community to put together their own creative holiday displays and trees and kickoff the holiday season.
Mahnomen Indian Education Hosting Fall Feast Tonight
Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen Indian Education Program has been celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout the month of November and they are capping off that celebration by inviting everyone in the community to their annual Fall Feast tonight (November 28th) at the Mahnomen School Cafeteria. Serving starts at 6pm. Aimee Pederson during the Mahnomen School News says along with an authentic Native American meal, there will be cultural crafts, a drum group, and even free family photos.
Norman County East Make & Take Holiday Workshop
Twin Valley, MN — The Norman County East School District will be hosting a “Make & Take” Holiday Workshop next Tuesday, December 6th and they are expanding it to allow for more age groups to participate. Children age 2 to 12, along with their families, will be invited to participate in this crafting event this year, according to Norman County East Principal Raina Askin.
Dekko Center Teams Up with Laughing Earth for Holiday Photo Fundraiser
Ada, MN — The Dekko Community Center and Laughing Earth Garden & Gift are teaming up to raise money for their hot tub replacement project and provide a festive backdrop for your holiday photos. All you have to do is provide a camera and a suggested $25 donation. Brianna Eggen, Dekko Community Center Director, says families can stop by Laughing Earth to pick up your trees or holiday plants and do a quick holiday photo shoot as well.
19th annual Tree Walk for Hospice coming to Fosston on December 3rd
Since 2003, the Tree Walk for Hospice has been a tradition like no other, raising money for all patients to have comfort and high quality care. This coming Saturday, December 3rd from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, the Tree Walk, held by Essentia Health-Fosston, will make it’s return to raise money and Christmas cheer. Shannon Netland of Essentia Health joined Tom Lano on Food for Thought to discuss the event.
West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
CP Holiday Train Returns to Mahnomen on December 15th
Mahnomen, MN — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the city of Mahnomen this holiday season! The train will make its stop at 4:20pm on Thursday, December 15th. The CP Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs celebrating the spirit of the giving season. Visitors can enjoy free musical performances by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott at each stop, and your food or cash donations will benefit the local community. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr says they are very excited about the return of the holiday train, and they are incorporating a number of holiday events to coincide with the special event.
City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to dangerous Fargo house that was on demolition block
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street N, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity. Taxes had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
Wild Rice Township Removing Dumpsters Due to Littering & Illegal Dumping
Twin Valley, MN — One area township has had enough with illegal dumping and nuisance bears at their township hall garbage site and will soon be eliminating garbage service all together. A sign next to dumpsters at the Wild Rice Township Hall states that they will be removed on December 15th and after that, township residents will need to find a different way to take care of their garbage. The site is only intended to accept household garbage items from township residents, but a number of individuals, who are usually from outside the township according to Wild Rice Township Chair Wayne Thom, have been using the site to illegally dump items ranging from desks to TVs to swing sets to oil barrels. Now its gotten to the point where its become too expensive to clean up the mess. Thom estimated that they are spending upwards of $10,000 a year just cleaning up the unaccepted items.
William "Bill" J. Black Sr.
June 16, 1965 - November 20, 2022. William "Bill" James Black Sr., 57 of Grand Forks and the Spirit Lake Nation, North Dakota began his journey to the Spirit World on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. The Wake for Bill will be held on Thursday,...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Zachary Taylor Metcalf, 23, of East Grand Forks, for Driving after their Driver’s License was suspended. Julia Mae Toso, 49, of Erskine, for Domestic Assault. Gail Leila Bonham, 60, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault. Steven Lee Bonham, 37,...
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Commuters in Fargo witnessed a scary sight Monday morning. “I kind of didn’t even think of anything at first, and then next thing I know, I hear sirens and I’m like, ‘oh what’s going on,’” said Allison Fransen, a nearby resident.
Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota
WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
