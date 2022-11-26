Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS
FLAMES (9-9-3) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (29) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Quarter Season Check-Up
Examining Kraken play 21 games in, the team is getting what they deserve and that's a good thing. We're officially a quarter-way through the Kraken season, meaning we finally have a solid block of data to evaluate the team. And the results bring many reasons for optimism. It's not just...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
SJS@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (11-9-1) wrap up November with a game against the Sharks (7-13-4) at the Bell Centre before hitting the road for four games. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens are coming off a successful two-game road trip with wins against...
NHL
Golden Knights outlast Blue Jackets in seven-round shootout
COLUMBUS -- Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Paul Cotter scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout. It was the rookie forward's first NHL shootout attempt. "Guys...
NHL
Heika's take: The statistics didn't match the scoreboard
The Stars on Saturday won a lot of the statistical battles, but Colorado was timelier and more opportunistic in taking a 4-1 win at Ball Arena. Dallas had a 42-36 advantage in shots on goal, a 61-50 edge in shot attempts, and won 63 percent of the faceoffs. But the Stars took a penalty in the opening minute of the game (Nils Lundkvist for holding) and handed the top-ranked power play a golden opportunity that Nathan MacKinnon cashed in for a 1-0 lead. Josh Manson then made it 2-0 13 minutes in, and the complexion of the game was set.
Comments / 0