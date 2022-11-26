Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
Here's where the Detroit Red Wings' new red-and-black jerseys rank among NHL teams
When the Detroit Red Wings take the ice on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’ll be making history, of sorts: The franchise will wear black — or at least black stripes — for the first time in 95 seasons. That’s part of Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” uniform...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Quarter Season Check-Up
Examining Kraken play 21 games in, the team is getting what they deserve and that's a good thing. We're officially a quarter-way through the Kraken season, meaning we finally have a solid block of data to evaluate the team. And the results bring many reasons for optimism. It's not just...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Reorganize, Look for Change After Jets Loss
Chicago looks towards individual accountability and lineup changes to shake things up after Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg. The sour taste lingering in the locker room after Chicago's demoralizing 7-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday told head coach Luke Richardson all he needed to know about the state of the team.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
'EXCITEMENT ... AND PRESSURE'
It will be a mix of emotions tonight when Tkachuk returns to the 'Dome, and Huberdeau and Weegar face their old team. Tyler Toffoli can certainly relate. The nerves. The emotion. The excitement. All of it, washing over him as he returned to his old haunts, in front of the fans that made life in that city so special.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
'We're going to have fun' | Sabres' young forward line showing promise
JJ Peterka and his linemates step onto the ice each night with a simple mentality. "We all play the sport because we love to play it," Peterka said. "We say, 'We're going to have fun tonight,' and that's what we do." The approach has proved fruitful of late for the...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets battle back to get a point from Vegas
CBJ top line, Tarasov help push Columbus through another solid game without the desired result. The Blue Jackets left Nationwide Arena with a hard-fought, earned point on Monday night against Vegas, but Columbus was left hoping for more. Another tight game ended up going the Golden Knights' way in the end as the visitors won 3-2 after a seven-round shootout, and despite three straight strong games Columbus has just one point in that span. Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each scored while Gus Nyquist added two assists, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Avalanche
WINNIPEG - Two of the hottest teams in the Central Division face off tonight at Canada Life Centre, as the Winnipeg Jets welcome the Colorado Avalanche. Winnipeg's seven wins in their last 10 games is tied for the second most in the division, and is bested by just one team - the Avalanche - who are 8-2-0 in that same span.
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
