newsdakota.com
Valley City Area Chamber & DMV Moving To New Location
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VC Area Chamber) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving to Central Avenue at the new location December 6. The offices will be located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101, the former Sanford Eye Clinic space. The move will allow the...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – We are into the 2022 Salvation Army, Barnes County Unit, Kettle Campaign. The campaign runs through Christmas Eve morning and ringers are needed at Leevers and Petro. Please call Naomi at 701-541-1418 or Lenora at 701-840-1357. Thank you to all who donate and ring for your Barnes County Unit.
kvrr.com
City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to ‘dangerous’ North Fargo house
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30th, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street North, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity and taxes that had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
KNOX News Radio
Recount vote totals change in GF races, but results do not
According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, in the race for County Commission, third-place candidate Mark Rustad won the final seat over Lon Kvasager by 33 votes (6,728-6,695). Bob Rost was the top vote-getter with 9,270, followed by Kimberly Hagen with 7,842. The vote tally granting Grand...
wdayradionow.com
Stone Town Grill to close Sunday
(West Fargo, ND) -- After opening over two years ago in the heat of the pandemic, a West Fargo restaurant is now set to close up shop. The owners of Stone Town Grill took to social media to announce they are closing their location due to 'obstacles outweighing opportunities' since they opened.
rjbroadcasting.com
Mahnomen Indian Education Hosting Fall Feast Tonight
Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen Indian Education Program has been celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout the month of November and they are capping off that celebration by inviting everyone in the community to their annual Fall Feast tonight (November 28th) at the Mahnomen School Cafeteria. Serving starts at 6pm. Aimee Pederson during the Mahnomen School News says along with an authentic Native American meal, there will be cultural crafts, a drum group, and even free family photos.
kvrr.com
Santa Village kicks off at Rheault Farm
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Santa Village at Rheault Farm has plenty of activities to put both kids and the rest of the family in the holiday spirit. Some activities at the south Fargo farm include carriage rides, craft decorating, cookie making with Mrs. Claus, and writing letters to Santa.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Employee for City of Moorhead accused of embezzling public funds
(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead City officials are commenting after a city employee was accused of embezzling public funds. The employee involved in the alleged scheme is identified as Lindsey Sorenson. Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahl told WDAY News First city officials took "corrective action" once the issue was discovered, and said authorities were contacted.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Zachary Taylor Metcalf, 23, of East Grand Forks, for Driving after their Driver’s License was suspended. Julia Mae Toso, 49, of Erskine, for Domestic Assault. Gail Leila Bonham, 60, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault. Steven Lee Bonham, 37,...
rjbroadcasting.com
Twin Valley Community Boosters Parade of Trees Kicks Off this Wednesday
Twin Valley, MN — The Twin Valley Community Boosters are boosting holiday spirit this week with their annual Parade of Trees, which kicks off this Wednesday, November 30th and continues through their Santa Day on Saturday, December 3rd at the Twin Valley Community Center. Tracy Christianson, Twin Valley Community Boosters Treasurer, says this has become an annual tradition for the community to put together their own creative holiday displays and trees and kickoff the holiday season.
newsdakota.com
Fargo South High School Teacher Arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed Saturday, November 26th according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at...
rjbroadcasting.com
Wild Rice Township Removing Dumpsters Due to Littering & Illegal Dumping
Twin Valley, MN — One area township has had enough with illegal dumping and nuisance bears at their township hall garbage site and will soon be eliminating garbage service all together. A sign next to dumpsters at the Wild Rice Township Hall states that they will be removed on December 15th and after that, township residents will need to find a different way to take care of their garbage. The site is only intended to accept household garbage items from township residents, but a number of individuals, who are usually from outside the township according to Wild Rice Township Chair Wayne Thom, have been using the site to illegally dump items ranging from desks to TVs to swing sets to oil barrels. Now its gotten to the point where its become too expensive to clean up the mess. Thom estimated that they are spending upwards of $10,000 a year just cleaning up the unaccepted items.
rjbroadcasting.com
Dekko Center Teams Up with Laughing Earth for Holiday Photo Fundraiser
Ada, MN — The Dekko Community Center and Laughing Earth Garden & Gift are teaming up to raise money for their hot tub replacement project and provide a festive backdrop for your holiday photos. All you have to do is provide a camera and a suggested $25 donation. Brianna Eggen, Dekko Community Center Director, says families can stop by Laughing Earth to pick up your trees or holiday plants and do a quick holiday photo shoot as well.
redlakenationnews.com
William "Bill" J. Black Sr.
June 16, 1965 - November 20, 2022. William "Bill" James Black Sr., 57 of Grand Forks and the Spirit Lake Nation, North Dakota began his journey to the Spirit World on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. The Wake for Bill will be held on Thursday,...
valleynewslive.com
Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Commuters in Fargo witnessed a scary sight Monday morning. “I kind of didn’t even think of anything at first, and then next thing I know, I hear sirens and I’m like, ‘oh what’s going on,’” said Allison Fransen, a nearby resident.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
rjbroadcasting.com
CP Holiday Train Returns to Mahnomen on December 15th
Mahnomen, MN — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the city of Mahnomen this holiday season! The train will make its stop at 4:20pm on Thursday, December 15th. The CP Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs celebrating the spirit of the giving season. Visitors can enjoy free musical performances by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott at each stop, and your food or cash donations will benefit the local community. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr says they are very excited about the return of the holiday train, and they are incorporating a number of holiday events to coincide with the special event.
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
