Fosston Community Library & Arts Association Presents “A Christmas Through the Eras”
Fosston, MN — Hear the best of the Christmas Classics during the Fosston Community & Library Arts Association’s musical production of “Christmas Through the Eras: A Musical Revue” this weekend at the Fosston Community Theatre. Showtimes are 7pm this Friday & Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. This original production is written and directed by Abby Pearson & Michelle Landsverk, who previewed the production on the KKCQ Food for Thought Program this week. They say while the songs are recognizable, this is a Christmas show unlike any other.
Norman County East Make & Take Holiday Workshop
Twin Valley, MN — The Norman County East School District will be hosting a “Make & Take” Holiday Workshop next Tuesday, December 6th and they are expanding it to allow for more age groups to participate. Children age 2 to 12, along with their families, will be invited to participate in this crafting event this year, according to Norman County East Principal Raina Askin.
Dekko Center Teams Up with Laughing Earth for Holiday Photo Fundraiser
Ada, MN — The Dekko Community Center and Laughing Earth Garden & Gift are teaming up to raise money for their hot tub replacement project and provide a festive backdrop for your holiday photos. All you have to do is provide a camera and a suggested $25 donation. Brianna Eggen, Dekko Community Center Director, says families can stop by Laughing Earth to pick up your trees or holiday plants and do a quick holiday photo shoot as well.
19th annual Tree Walk for Hospice coming to Fosston on December 3rd
Since 2003, the Tree Walk for Hospice has been a tradition like no other, raising money for all patients to have comfort and high quality care. This coming Saturday, December 3rd from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, the Tree Walk, held by Essentia Health-Fosston, will make it’s return to raise money and Christmas cheer. Shannon Netland of Essentia Health joined Tom Lano on Food for Thought to discuss the event.
Twin Valley Community Boosters Parade of Trees Kicks Off this Wednesday
Twin Valley, MN — The Twin Valley Community Boosters are boosting holiday spirit this week with their annual Parade of Trees, which kicks off this Wednesday, November 30th and continues through their Santa Day on Saturday, December 3rd at the Twin Valley Community Center. Tracy Christianson, Twin Valley Community Boosters Treasurer, says this has become an annual tradition for the community to put together their own creative holiday displays and trees and kickoff the holiday season.
Old Fashioned Christmas Fun During Ada Old Fashioned Christmas Festival
Ada, MN — Celebrate the Holidays the old-fashioned way – with friends and family, creating long-lasting memories! The Ada Chamber of Commerce’s annual Old Fashioned Family Christmas Festival gets underway this week with fun and festive events for the whole family. Lee Ann Hall with the Ada Chamber of Commerce says the festival is intended to kickoff the holiday season and boost holiday spirit.
CP Holiday Train Returns to Mahnomen on December 15th
Mahnomen, MN — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the city of Mahnomen this holiday season! The train will make its stop at 4:20pm on Thursday, December 15th. The CP Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs celebrating the spirit of the giving season. Visitors can enjoy free musical performances by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott at each stop, and your food or cash donations will benefit the local community. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr says they are very excited about the return of the holiday train, and they are incorporating a number of holiday events to coincide with the special event.
Wild Rice Township Removing Dumpsters Due to Littering & Illegal Dumping
Twin Valley, MN — One area township has had enough with illegal dumping and nuisance bears at their township hall garbage site and will soon be eliminating garbage service all together. A sign next to dumpsters at the Wild Rice Township Hall states that they will be removed on December 15th and after that, township residents will need to find a different way to take care of their garbage. The site is only intended to accept household garbage items from township residents, but a number of individuals, who are usually from outside the township according to Wild Rice Township Chair Wayne Thom, have been using the site to illegally dump items ranging from desks to TVs to swing sets to oil barrels. Now its gotten to the point where its become too expensive to clean up the mess. Thom estimated that they are spending upwards of $10,000 a year just cleaning up the unaccepted items.
Ada Police Chief Encourages Residents to Protect Themselves from Package Theft
Ada, MN — From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, many people took to the internet to find outstanding deals for gifts ahead of the holiday season or to treat themselves on deals they couldn’t turn down. With all the packages expected to be delivered over the next few weeks, don’t fall victim to a porch pirate looking to steal that great deal right off your doorstep. Package theft is a common crime because it doesn’t take any skill, just a thief being in the right place at the right time and it peaks during the holiday season. Ada Police Chief Steve Hager encourages community members to take some precautions to avoid falling victim.
Fosston Chief of Police reminds drivers of new traffic patterns in town
FOSSTON, MN – With the winter weather already showing, you have to always be aware of the road. On Food for Thought on KKCQ with Tom Lano, Fosston Police Chief Dustin Manecke spoke about the recent changes to the city’s new traffic lanes, following the city’s road construction being completed in late October.
