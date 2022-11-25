MN Firearms Deer Season Posts Below Average Harvest Results. Minnesota — The final numbers are in from this year’s Minnesota Firearms Deer Harvest and the results are some of the poorest they’ve been in years, especially in Northwest Minnesota. In fact Firearms Harvests in Deer Permit Areas 258 and 298 are the lowest they have been more than 10 years and Statewide Firearms harvest was down 9% compared to last year, and 16% below the 5-year mean. The Northwest Region was down the most at 17% below last year. The only exception was Deer Permit Area 262, which saw an 18% increase over last year due to a transition from a 1 to 2 deer limit. There were a lot of factors that could play into the decrease in harvest, according to Detroit Lakes Area Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden, but ultimately, he feels as if the last two winters may have been hard on the population.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO