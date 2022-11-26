Read full article on original website
In a rematch with Jackson State, Southern is looking for more offense. A lot more.
Southern is grateful to get a second shot at Jackson State, which steamrolled many of its opponents en route to its first 11-0 record in school history. With the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on the line, the Jaguars would be grateful to face anyone. In this case, they'll get the...
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens
LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
LSU coach Brian Kelly says his team has won with 'traits over talent' this season
LSU coach Brian Kelly did not walk into his first year as head coach and write “Southeastern Conference championship” on the board in the locker room. His focus always has been about building a standard. But the 9-3 Tigers managed to win the SEC West, despite a loss...
Seven LSU regular season gymnastics meets to be televised in 2023; see the full list
The Southeastern Conference released its 2023 gymnastics television schedule Tuesday, with seven of LSU’s 11 meets slated to be on ESPN2 or the SEC Network. LSU’s first two meets will be on ESPN2 (all times Central): 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at Utah and 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kentucky, as well as Florida at LSU at 8 p.m. Feb. 17.
Dominant start to postseason for West Feliciana; East Feliciana out in round two
With Thanksgiving weekend history, we are getting down to the final stages of the high school football playoffs. It is semifinal time Friday, and it is time to check back in with how local teams have fared in their quest for a state championship. East Feliciana saw an unfortunate end...
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
It's SEC Championship week, and LSU-Georgia betting line is on the move; see odds here
The SEC championship game is five days away, and though LSU's College Football Playoff hopes were dashed with a loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, they still play for a conference title against No. 1 Georgia. But if you watch the betting line, it'll be a tough road for the...
What Brian Kelly said following LSU's loss to Texas A&M
Sometimes, sports are brutal. LSU did not look like LSU Saturday night in a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M, a team that finished the year 5-7 in one of the most disappointing stories of the season. LSU’s slim chances of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff field are...
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
UL, Belgian university in Namur sign pact for student exchanges starting in '23
Lafayette and Louisiana officials signed off on agreements Tuesday that will help enable the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Namur in Belgium to create a student exchange between the two institutions. The agreement, which was signed in Belgium earlier this semester, will enable a UL student...
Lafayette Parish hairdresser leading new mentorship program to build girls into ‘Resilient Rubies’
A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance. When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant...
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say
The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
