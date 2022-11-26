ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens

LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
LSUSports.net

Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Brian Kelly said following LSU's loss to Texas A&M

Sometimes, sports are brutal. LSU did not look like LSU Saturday night in a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M, a team that finished the year 5-7 in one of the most disappointing stories of the season. LSU’s slim chances of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff field are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say

The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy