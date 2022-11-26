ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WKYT 27

Visitation held for fmr. Kentucky gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky governor is now lying in state at the state capitol. John Y. Brown, Jr. passed away last week. Brown was governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983 and is credited with making KFC a worldwide and household name. Visitation began just after 10:00...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Black Friday turns into big jackpot win in Ky

Ky. (WSAZ) - After only five drawings since the Kentucky Lottery launched its new draw game, there’s been a jackpot winner. Gregory Hatton of Louisville is the first Kentucky 5 jackpot winner, winning $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | What is the first step forward for Louisville basketball?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If they made the matchups for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge strictly on where teams are currently projected to finish in their leagues, the winless University of Louisville would not be playing unbeaten Maryland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards would...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Bellarmine viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

After six days off, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will return to action against the Bellarmine Knights. Inheriting a losing Division II team in 2005, head coach Scott Davenport has turned around the Bellarmine program, winning the 2012 Division II championship and leading them to Division I in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville DL Caleb Banks to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl. "First, I want to say how appreciative I am of having the opportunity to play for the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

47-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old Louisville man was killed in a shooting on Nov. 24 in the Russell neighborhood. William L. Miller was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting near the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thanksgiving Day. Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY

