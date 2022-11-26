Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George enters the transfer portal
The former 3-star lineman plans to enter the portal.
Auburn, Hugh Freeze Keeping Cadillac Williams on Staff
Former Auburn interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams announced Tuesday on social media that he is staying at the university and has been named an associate head coach to newly-hired head coach Hugh Freeze’s staff. It was reported that Williams was the first target of Freeze for his new...
Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams
Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Hugh Freeze, Auburn and social media. What could go wrong, right?
If the goal at Auburn, above all else and forever, isn’t winning, Bryan Harsin would still be employed. So let’s use that as our foundation for the mental gymnastics on each side of the hiring Hugh Freeze argument, and move forward with reality. Auburn needs to win football...
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react frustrated with Pete Golding’s play-calling versus Auburn
Bill O’Brien was not the coordinator Alabama fans wanted to be fired into the sun last week. The Crimson Tide supporters were pleased with his play-calling on offense, albeit a little too late, but they were pleased. Pete Golding, the Tide’s defensive coordinator, drew all the criticism against Auburn....
Crimson Tide Hoops Ranked No. 11 in New AP Poll
Alabama's two wins over previously ranked No. 12 Michigan and No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational propelled the Crimson Tide from No. 18 to No. 11 in the AP Poll Rankings. Alabama is in a tie with the Arkansas Razorbacks for that spot. On Thursday, Nov. 24,...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
Nate Oats Says Tide “Has a Ton of Work to Do” Coming Off Signature Win
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team took a Thanksgiving trip to Portland and finished third in the Phil Knight Invitational. The, then No. 18, Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 12 Michigan State, lost to No. 20 UConn and then took down No. 1 North Carolina to round out a challenging weekend.
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
3-On-3 Basketball Tournament Coming To Tuscaloosa With $2k Prize
The anticipation is building in Tuscaloosa for a big event coming to the McDonald Hughes Center. One of my favorite things to watch growing up was definitely And 1 basketball. There was something so electrifying about the atmosphere of the games, the tricks, the flare, and the overall culture. Basketball...
Photos From Alabama’s Upset Win Over North Carolina
The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide took down No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four-overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game. Transfer Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with 24 points but sophomore Charles Bediako was the star of the contest amassing 14 points and 16 rebounds with three blocks, two assists and two steals.
Alabama Women’s Soccer Is College Cup Bound
It's been a season to remember for the Crimson Tide women's soccer squad. They began the season not even being considered in talks for making the top 10 in the AP Poll Rankings. Here they stand today as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. They are heading onto...
Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return
The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Eryk Anders vs Kyle Daukaus- Fight Preview
It is Eryk Anders fight week. After a layoff of nearly seven months, the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker will return to the UFC Octagon on Dec. 3. He is slated to face Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight fight (185 pounds) at the much-anticipated UFC Orlando, a now-rare Fight Night card held outside of Las Vegas.
Iron Bowl 2022 forecast: Will it rain on Alabama and Auburn?
Will it rain on Alabama’s Iron Bowl on Saturday?. It’s very possible, so bring the rain gear. The National Weather Service is forecasting a decent chance of rain on Saturday. The question is, will it hold off until the game is over?. The Iron Bowl is scheduled to...
Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
