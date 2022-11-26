ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn, Hugh Freeze Keeping Cadillac Williams on Staff

Former Auburn interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams announced Tuesday on social media that he is staying at the university and has been named an associate head coach to newly-hired head coach Hugh Freeze’s staff. It was reported that Williams was the first target of Freeze for his new...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams

Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains

Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Hoops Ranked No. 11 in New AP Poll

Alabama's two wins over previously ranked No. 12 Michigan and No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational propelled the Crimson Tide from No. 18 to No. 11 in the AP Poll Rankings. Alabama is in a tie with the Arkansas Razorbacks for that spot. On Thursday, Nov. 24,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Photos From Alabama’s Upset Win Over North Carolina

The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide took down No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four-overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game. Transfer Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with 24 points but sophomore Charles Bediako was the star of the contest amassing 14 points and 16 rebounds with three blocks, two assists and two steals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Women’s Soccer Is College Cup Bound

It's been a season to remember for the Crimson Tide women's soccer squad. They began the season not even being considered in talks for making the top 10 in the AP Poll Rankings. Here they stand today as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. They are heading onto...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return

The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Eryk Anders vs Kyle Daukaus- Fight Preview

It is Eryk Anders fight week. After a layoff of nearly seven months, the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker will return to the UFC Octagon on Dec. 3. He is slated to face Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight fight (185 pounds) at the much-anticipated UFC Orlando, a now-rare Fight Night card held outside of Las Vegas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
