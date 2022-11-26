Read full article on original website
KULR8
Kunkel leads MSU-Billings to win in GNAC opener
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – In their opening game of Great Northwest Athletic Conference play this season, the Montana State University Billings women's basketball team came away with a 67-61 victory over the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks on Monday evening at Alaska Airlines Court. After coming into the halftime break...
Dyauni Boyce sparks MSUB women to basketball win in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Dyauni Boyce scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night as Montana State Billings defeated Post University of Connecticut 66-45 at the North Star Invitational women's basketball tournament. The Yellowjackets (6-1) ended the Eagles' (5-2) four-game winning streak. Boyce, a sophomore from Winifred, shot 11...
Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
Billings West high school alumna Glory Konecny has been wrestling since she was in second grade. Now, she's wrestling at Southern Oregon University, but she's looking back to the community that raised her for support. Konecny's wrestling journey was, at first, a lot of catching up. Once she reached the...
Investigators ID human remains found south of Red Lodge
The following is a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office:. RED LODGE, Mont. - "On June 20, 2004, a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana off U.S. Highway 212 in Carbon County. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered additional skeletonized remains (a femur and pelvic bone). Subsequent forensic analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32. DNA from the remains were entered in the Missing and Unidentified Remains section of the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but there was no match with a relative donor.
Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
