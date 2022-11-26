Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
New Mexico Defeats NDSU Men’s Basketball, 76-55
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 76-55 at New Mexico Saturday evening on the second day of the Lobo Classic. NDSU (1-6) trailed 32-25 at halftime, and the Lobos extended the margin to 10 points early in the second half. The Bison fought back to pull within six at 42-36 with just over 15 minutes left, but New Mexico responded with nine straight points to go up 51-36.
UNM topples NDSU, improves to 5-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team kept the hot streak alive on Saturday night against North Dakota State. Through a complete team performance, UNM took down the Bison on day two of the Lobo Classic. After a slow start to the first half filled with turnovers and less than ideal shooting, the cherry […]
kvrr.com
West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
agupdate.com
Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now
With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
94kix.com
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
shortgo.co
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
kvrr.com
Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert
The Morning Show got a visit from some old friends to kick off our Merry Morning holiday season coverage. The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stopped by the studio to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming Christmas concert, “Christmas Soup.”. The group’s seen a number of changes...
Three-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves 2 seriously injured in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Fargo, that led to a major traffic closure and the serious injury of two men. According to the NDHP, on the morning of November 28, a call was received from the Fargo Police Department alerting […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Employee for City of Moorhead accused of embezzling public funds
(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead City officials are commenting after a city employee was accused of embezzling public funds. The employee involved in the alleged scheme is identified as Lindsey Sorenson. Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahl told WDAY News First city officials took "corrective action" once the issue was discovered, and said authorities were contacted.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Wahpeton Police have released new information on the death investigation. They say they’re working with North Dakota State College of Science Police Department to figure out what happened. Police say they went to a home in the 400 block of 8th St....
KOAT 7
BCSO confirms murder-suicide in North Valley shooting incident. Los Ranchos Municipal Court Judge dead.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon in the North Valley is believed to be a murder-suicide. A spokesperson with BCSO says a friend received a message from Eric Pinkerton, age 63, on Friday. The friend alerted BCSO...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Moves Back To Red On CDC Map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. The CDC framework designates community levels based on diagnoses and regional hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for everybody in counties at the highest, red, risk level. Masks are recommended for at-risk individuals in counties at the intermediate, yellow, risk level.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man wanted for evading police, multiple violent felonies caught in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted for several felonies is in custody after evading law enforcement several times in recent days. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:32 p.m. Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Street Crimes Unit requested the Department’s assistance in apprehending Daniel Cisse, an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple violent felonies.
KOAT 7
Woman arrested by APD after long stolen car chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The story had just begun when plain-clothes Albuquerque Police Detective Pablo Hernandez identified a stolen vehicle on Montgomery Boulevard NE around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hours later, after an extensive pursuit and search, punctuated twice by gunfire from one suspect, APD arrested 28-year-old Myranda Salayandia, who was...
