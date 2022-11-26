ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Char-Koosta News

Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah

RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
POLSON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
FRENCHTOWN, MT
Daily Montanan

Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard

This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PLAINS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective

As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Country Star Brett Young Includes Missoula on New 2023 Tour

Missoula's 2023 concert season is getting a big start with Monday's announcement that multi-platinum country music star Brett Young is including Western Montana on his tour for next year. Logjam Presents announced this will be Young's first performance at Kettlehouse Amphitheater on Saturday, May 13th. Australian Morgan Evans will be...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Respond to Incident on Johnson Street

(UPDATE - November 29 at 3:50 p.m.) According to MPD, roads are still closed. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold said efforts and attempts are being made to negotiate and have this incident resolved peacefully. "We have a perimeter set in place," Arnold said. "Many onlookers have gathered and we...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now

A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
CONDON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mineral County Jail inmate found dead

Missoula — NBC Montana confirmed with Mineral County Jail staff that an inmate died by suicide. Officials say the Missoula County coroner has been sent out, and the Department of Criminal Investigations has launched an investigation into what transpired. We will continue to update you as more information is...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
MISSOULA, MT

