Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Flathead Beacon
Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective
As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
Fairgrounds Bond Defeat Response from Missoula 4-H President
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - November 8 was a tough day for sponsors and supporters of the two mill levy requests presented to Missoula voters, the Crisis Services Levy, and the Fairgrounds 4-H Bond Request. KGVO News caught up with Clarence Wildeboer, President of the local Missoula County 4-H Board,...
Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard
This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
z100missoula.com
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
mountainliving.com
A Whitefish, Montana Artist is Inspired by Local Holiday Decor
“I grew up in Whitefish, Montana—camping, fly-fishing—I have a real affinity for those things. Glacier Park is our backyard. My summer jobs were railroading on steel gangs and trail crew in the park. I’ve done some harvesting on the east side of Montana where all the wheat fields are. That’s just part and parcel of growing up here, and it so informs my work now. The common thread is it’s all Montana and it’s all what I know.”
MCPS Invites Public’s Help in Choosing a New Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After Dr. Rob Watson resigned to take another education position in Helena last June, Russ Lodge stepped in as interim superintendent, and now the public is invited to take part in choosing a permanent replacement. MCPS Hires a Consultant Firm for the Search. KGVO News...
Local craft fairs are the perfect place to find unique gifts
The Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead is a non-profit organization that helps local artists grow their small businesses and put on craft shows throughout the year.
Country Star Brett Young Includes Missoula on New 2023 Tour
Missoula's 2023 concert season is getting a big start with Monday's announcement that multi-platinum country music star Brett Young is including Western Montana on his tour for next year. Logjam Presents announced this will be Young's first performance at Kettlehouse Amphitheater on Saturday, May 13th. Australian Morgan Evans will be...
discoveringmontana.com
18 Great Things to Do in Bigfork, Montana (With Tours & Free Activities)
Bigfork attracts many visitors that fall for its lively culture and close proximity to nature. Even though Bigfork is a comparatively small town in Montana it offers an abundance of activities. In this article, we will take a look a the best things to do in Bigfork both indoor and...
UPDATE: Police standoff continues on Johnson Street in Missoula
A police investigation has closed roads in the area of the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Economic Development Authority Seeking New Tenant for Gateway West Mall
The Flathead County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is seeking a new tenant for the Gateway West Mall, a large, multi-use space in west Kalispell that the development authority has owned a piece of since 1999. The departure earlier this year of inbound call center Teletech, now called TTEC, left the 63,000-square-foot property vacant.
Missoula Police Respond to Incident on Johnson Street
(UPDATE - November 29 at 3:50 p.m.) According to MPD, roads are still closed. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold said efforts and attempts are being made to negotiate and have this incident resolved peacefully. "We have a perimeter set in place," Arnold said. "Many onlookers have gathered and we...
Flathead Beacon
Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
Man Tries to Return Stolen Items, Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a store in the 2900 block of Brooks Street. A male reportedly tried to return merchandise to the store that had been stolen from the same store located in Great Falls, Montana. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Huge Honor to be Bestowed Upon Montana Grizzly Basketball Legend
Anyone who thinks a combination of fiercely competitive and genuinely humble can't exist in one person has never met this individual. In a stressful, challenging, pressure-packed profession, those two traits coexisted beautifully for decades. Still do, no doubt. Treating all opponents with respect and dignity. Praising all adversaries before and...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Air Force wins 59-56 over Montana
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points and Air Force held off Montana at the end for a 59-56 win on Sunday night. Heidbreder added five rebounds for the Falcons (4-3). Corbin Green scored 15 points and added four blocks. Jeffrey Mills was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Fairfield Sun Times
NWS: See what weather is in store for Missoula this week (Nov. 27)
Cold weather is moving through the Missoula area this week! Catch the latest updates from the National Weather Service here. National Weather Service: What's in store for the Missoula area this week. Ice cold temps are headed for Missoula! Watch this week's report from the Missoula branch of the National...
