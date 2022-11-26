ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream

MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin native gets big win on 'Wheel of Fortune'

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show. According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

The Las Vegas Invitational debacle continues to show the divide in the treatment of men’s and women’s athletics

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Division I women’s basketball programs from around the nation, including 5th ranked Indiana University and the Mercer Bears, gathered at the Mirage Hotel and Casino for the Las Vegas Invitational, looking to get a few quality games in during the Thanksgiving Break. They got the gameplay, but the rest was far from quality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Schools approve construction of new Springdale Elementary School

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is moving forward with the construction of a new Springdale Elementary School. Media Specialist Meagin Jiles says a lot of memories lie within the walls of Springdale, from attending the school as a 6-year-old to now teaching there. She says hearing...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man wanted for murder in North Carolina, arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted for Murder and Armed Robbery in North Carolina, was arrested Monday morning in Jones County. According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, deputies received information about a stolen vehicle from North Carolina, believed to be headed into Jones County from Baldwin County.
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

GCSU prepares for annual ‘Hanging of the Greens’ Christmas event

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas season is here, and communities around Middle Georgia are preparing to showcase their holiday lights. Georgia College and State University is preparing to celebrate the Christmas season with lights and holiday cheer with its annual “Hanging of the Greens.”. Daniel McDonald, the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
wufe967.com

Georgia teens charged for killing man during robbery

Cochran, Georgia police charged three teenagers with murder after allegedly robbing, shooting, and ultimately killing a man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, or GBI, said Dashan Adams, 16, and Taquez Mentrae Moore, Jr., 19, both of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, 17, of Macon, Georgia were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, 14 counts of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act.
COCHRAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy