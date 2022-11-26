Read full article on original website
Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream
MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
Dublin native gets big win on 'Wheel of Fortune'
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show. According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
The Las Vegas Invitational debacle continues to show the divide in the treatment of men’s and women’s athletics
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Division I women’s basketball programs from around the nation, including 5th ranked Indiana University and the Mercer Bears, gathered at the Mirage Hotel and Casino for the Las Vegas Invitational, looking to get a few quality games in during the Thanksgiving Break. They got the gameplay, but the rest was far from quality.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Bibb Schools approve construction of new Springdale Elementary School
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is moving forward with the construction of a new Springdale Elementary School. Media Specialist Meagin Jiles says a lot of memories lie within the walls of Springdale, from attending the school as a 6-year-old to now teaching there. She says hearing...
Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Man wanted for murder in North Carolina, arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted for Murder and Armed Robbery in North Carolina, was arrested Monday morning in Jones County. According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, deputies received information about a stolen vehicle from North Carolina, believed to be headed into Jones County from Baldwin County.
GCSU prepares for annual ‘Hanging of the Greens’ Christmas event
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas season is here, and communities around Middle Georgia are preparing to showcase their holiday lights. Georgia College and State University is preparing to celebrate the Christmas season with lights and holiday cheer with its annual “Hanging of the Greens.”. Daniel McDonald, the...
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There’s no explaining that feeling...
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
Georgia teens charged for killing man during robbery
Cochran, Georgia police charged three teenagers with murder after allegedly robbing, shooting, and ultimately killing a man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, or GBI, said Dashan Adams, 16, and Taquez Mentrae Moore, Jr., 19, both of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, 17, of Macon, Georgia were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, 14 counts of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act.
No one injured after 2 Cordele siblings exchanged gunfire in a McDonald’s parking lot
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has received an update on the case of two siblings being arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. Quendarius Robinson, 28, of Macon, was arrested on multiple...
