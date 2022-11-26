Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer
Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
Details of Lance Leipold's new KU football contract revealed
Lance Leipold has officially signed a contract extension with Kansas that will keep him with the program through the 2029 football season. The contract, which was signed by Leipold on Friday, was fully released to the public on Tuesday after it was approved on Monday. Overall, the contract will pay Leipold an annual salary of $5 million with an increase of $100 thousand each year. There is also language in the contract that commits to paying Leipold in the top half of Big 12 coach’s salaries beyond the 2024 season.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Tigers Monday in Men’s Hoops
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (6-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it plays host to Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Nick Bahe calling the action.
Kansas tumbles in both polls after first lost.
The Jayhawks loss was costly in the Top 25 rankings.
Cancelled flight had Jayhawks spending more time in the Bahamas
The Kansas Jayhawks spent an extra day in Nassau, Bahamas, after the team's charter flight was cancelled Saturday.
rockchalktalk.com
KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 28, 2022
Looking Ahead (November 28 through December 4) Men’s Basketball v Texas Southern, Allen Fieldhouse 7:00, ESPN+. Women’s Basketball v Texas A&M, Allen Fieldhouse, 7:00, ESPN+. Thursday:. Men’s basketball v Seton Hall, Allen Fieldhouse, 8:00, ESPN. Friday:. KU Hockey v University of Nebraska - Omaha, Independence Community Ice,...
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
inkansascity.com
The Eagles Give Kansas City a Night of Nostalgia Journeying Through Decades of Hits
The year 2022 signifies two significant milestones for the Eagles: the 50th anniversary of their debut Eagles album and the 45th anniversary of their most successful album, the classic-rock mainstay Hotel California. To commemorate that, the band announced a transcontinental tour—one that will continue well into 2023. On Thanksgiving Eve,...
KMBC.com
Lawrence school board fires special education teacher for unprofessional conduct
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school board in Lawrence, Kansas, voted Monday to fire a special education teacher at Billy Mills Middle School for unprofessional conduct. A school district spokeswoman confirmed that Jordan Gray's contract was terminated. The district did not detail what happened, but the spokeswoman said no...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
kansascitymag.com
Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County
When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
kcur.org
Retirement plans for hundreds of employees at Kansas City-based DST in doubt after court ruling
A federal appeals court has ruled that a lower court did not have jurisdiction under the Federal Arbitration Act to confirm tens of millions of dollars in arbitration awards to employees of Kansas City-based DST Systems Inc. The ruling could throw the retirement plans of hundreds of employees at DST...
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
Officials identify Overland Park worker killed in construction site accident
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified the worker who died at a construction site on Nov. 21 in Spring Hill, Kansas.
247Sports
