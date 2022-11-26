ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Details of Lance Leipold's new KU football contract revealed

Lance Leipold has officially signed a contract extension with Kansas that will keep him with the program through the 2029 football season. The contract, which was signed by Leipold on Friday, was fully released to the public on Tuesday after it was approved on Monday. Overall, the contract will pay Leipold an annual salary of $5 million with an increase of $100 thousand each year. There is also language in the contract that commits to paying Leipold in the top half of Big 12 coach’s salaries beyond the 2024 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 28, 2022

Looking Ahead (November 28 through December 4) Men’s Basketball v Texas Southern, Allen Fieldhouse 7:00, ESPN+. Women’s Basketball v Texas A&M, Allen Fieldhouse, 7:00, ESPN+. Thursday:. Men’s basketball v Seton Hall, Allen Fieldhouse, 8:00, ESPN. Friday:. KU Hockey v University of Nebraska - Omaha, Independence Community Ice,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
TOPEKA, KS
kansascitymag.com

Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County

When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
