thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
WKRN
Housing a top priority for Clarksville mayor
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at the log cabin Eversong at the Historic Stone Hall overlooking the Stones River at the edge of Donelson Monday morning.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
WKRN
Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike
Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike. Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson …. Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike. Winter storm in the Northeast delays flights nationwide. A storm in the Northeast is hampering some travel plans as this...
WSMV
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
thunderboltradio.com
Severe Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Area on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday. Current forecast models now have the entire area in a Level 2 zone for the chance of severe thunderstorms, with all of Dyer County and a portion of Weakley County already placed in a Level 3 zone.
WBBJ
Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ
Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Bank robbed on Lowes Drive in Clarksville, photos released
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A bank in St. Bethlehem was robbed Monday morning by a man showing a note but no weapon. At 11 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at 2155 Lowes Drive, according to police Lt. Charles Gill. The robber...
2 employees involved in shooting at Jackson Walmart; Investigation underway
Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/23/22 – 11/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Enough food to feed an Army! Fort Campbell soldiers eat for Thanksgiving
To thank them for their service, a Thanksgiving feast was served up to soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell.
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
WSMV
Montgomery County officials investigating after shooting at apartment complex
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are looking for a person that shot into an apartment and possibly attempted to set fire to a car at an apartment complex in Clarksville. On Saturday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
