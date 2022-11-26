ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area

Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
UNION CITY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022

Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
BENTON, KY
WKRN

Housing a top priority for Clarksville mayor

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at the log cabin Eversong at the Historic Stone Hall overlooking the Stones River at the edge of Donelson Monday morning. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Stoner Creek students return after 2020 tornado. Recall Roundup: Nov. 28,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
WKRN

Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike

Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike. Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson …. Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike. Winter storm in the Northeast delays flights nationwide. A storm in the Northeast is hampering some travel plans as this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
CLARKSVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Severe Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Area on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday. Current forecast models now have the entire area in a Level 2 zone for the chance of severe thunderstorms, with all of Dyer County and a portion of Weakley County already placed in a Level 3 zone.
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ

Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
TRENTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County

Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning

No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Crash With Deer

A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
localmemphis.com

West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

