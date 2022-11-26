Read full article on original website
Valley’s Montgomery signs with KCU
LUCASVILLE — Valley senior Madison Montgomery will be playing basketball at the collegiate level. Following her signing with Kentucky Christian University on Thursday, Nov. 17, Montgomery officially became the newest signee to the Knights women’s basketball program. “It’s so exciting,” Montgomery said, at her signing inside the VHS...
WBOY
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
Metro News
Parkersburg South pulls away from Hurricane, 58-27 in Class AAA semis
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Highlights and photo gallery from Parkersburg South’s 58-27 win over Hurricane in the Class AAA semifinals. The No. 1 Patriots (12-1) will face No. 2 Huntington in the title game next Saturday at noon. (Highlights and photo gallery by Teran Malone) (Coverage sponsored by Burdette...
msueagles.com
Second Half Spells the Difference in Men's Hoops' Setback at Marshall
HUNTINGTON, WV -- The Morehead State men's basketball team came up short in an 83-59 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd on the road Saturday. The Eagles (3-4) had two players score in double figures, led by Alex Gross, who had 16 points and eight rebounds. Mark Freeman tacked on 16 points and Branden Maughmer added nine points.
WSAZ
Project underway to revitalize Ironton Riverfront
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Ironton has major development projects in the works with the goal of revitalizing the area. The projects include paving the roadways and a makeover to the riverfront to make it an attraction in our region. Among several projects in the works, Ironton Mayor...
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is […]
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
Fans of hers are working to change the name of Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
WSAZ
The Huntington Nutcracker with Huntington Dance Theatre
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Dance Theatre is a nonprofit dance studio located in the heart of downtown Huntington. The studio provides dance and movement opportunities for all dancers 18-months and up. Their annual holiday performance, The Huntington Nutcracker, will take place December 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and...
WSAZ
Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
Crews extinguish Ironton, Ohio, house fire
UPDATE: (2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – Lawrence County dispatchers say crews have extinguished a fire that happened at a home in Ironton this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage in the 2500 block of South 11th Street around 12:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. […]
Ironton Tribune
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing. A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jayson […]
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
