footballscoop.com

How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units

While the rest of college football studies Notre Dame’s attention-commanding special teams units to pore over secrets to their success, Fighting Irish assistant coach Brian Mason conducts his own weekly appointment viewing with his players. Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator and architect of units that own 18 blocked punts/kicks...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE-TV

Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response

GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
GRANGER, IN
Michigan Advance

What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

One person shot on Werwinski Street in South Bend

One person was hurt in a shooting in South Bend on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street where they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, according to WNDU. The extent of their injuries were not immediately...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind

After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
regionnewssource.org

NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John

Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mattress fire at the Mishawaka Inn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor of the hotel, and quickly extinguished the fire. Smoke was throughout the second floor, but the...
MISHAWAKA, IN

