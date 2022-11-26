Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Falls To No. 19 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Notre Dame ended the regular season with a hard fought 38-27 loss at USC, and the defeat meant the Irish are set to drop in both polls. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and the Irish fell to No. 19 after the loss after being ranked No. 15 a week ago.
footballscoop.com
How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units
While the rest of college football studies Notre Dame’s attention-commanding special teams units to pore over secrets to their success, Fighting Irish assistant coach Brian Mason conducts his own weekly appointment viewing with his players. Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator and architect of units that own 18 blocked punts/kicks...
What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media...
WNDU
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
WNDU
Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
Washington Examiner
The latest cause for anti-religious bigotry: Make Justice Barrett recuse herself
Some disaffected members of the organization that ran my high school in South Bend, Indiana, are making a very poor argument to pressure Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from a case involving homosexuality. The case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, pertains to a web developer who refused to...
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary at its President’s Ball!. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Lerner Theatre to honor a founding father, Leroy Robinson. It will be hosted by DJ...
95.3 MNC
One person shot on Werwinski Street in South Bend
One person was hurt in a shooting in South Bend on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street where they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, according to WNDU. The extent of their injuries were not immediately...
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind
After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
regionnewssource.org
NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John
Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
WNDU
Mattress fire at the Mishawaka Inn
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor of the hotel, and quickly extinguished the fire. Smoke was throughout the second floor, but the...
Comments / 0