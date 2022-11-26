A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:

