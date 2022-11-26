ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Goldfinch gives back with Giving Tree Project

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The inside of Marion's Goldfinch Tap and Eatery is decked out for the holidays. Though there's one decoration that means more than the rest. For the second year, Goldfinch has set up a Giving Tree. Each tag that stands in as ornament...
104.5 KDAT

Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today

Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
cbs2iowa.com

Controlled burn scheduled along Sac & Fox Trail prairie area on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A controlled burn will be taking place along a trail in Cedar Rapids starting Monday morning. The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, will be conducting the burn along the Sac & Fox Trail prairie area.
98.1 KHAK

Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu

A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
cbs2iowa.com

Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades

Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
KCRG.com

Explosions in rural Peosta explained

Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Saturday in the Peosta area had a surprise when they suddenly felt not just one, but two explosions. The Peosta Police Department says they started to get numerous phone calls reporting the explosions around 5:21 p.m. Officers quickly started to investigate and found someone...
cbs2iowa.com

UNI adds online completion option to Technology Management Bachelor of Arts

Cedar Falls — The University of Northern Iowa has added an online option to their Technology Management Bachelor of Arts Major. Online learning options increase educational opportunities to place-bound, adult learners looking to advance their careers while working full-time. Developed in conjunction with academic leaders from the department of...
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo Schools honor Dan Gable at Metro Wrestling Meet

Waterloo — Monday evening, Waterloo Schools honored Dan Gable, Wrestler and 1966 West High Alumnus, at the Metro Wrestling Meet in the Bob Siddons Gymnasium at West High School. Gable was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on December 7th, 2021 at the White House. The Recognition Ceremony for...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
cbs2iowa.com

Recount approved for State House District 73 Weinacht vs. Wilson race

On November 28 the Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recount of the Iowa House District 73 statehouse race. Democrat Elizabeth Wilson barely beat out Republican Susie Weinacht with a lead of only about 300 votes during the November 8 election. Weinacht submitted her request for a recount...
cbs2iowa.com

Free car seat safety check available in Coralville on December 1

Coralville — The Coralville Fire Department and Safe Kids Johnson County will host a free child safety seat check on Thursday, December 1. The free seat check will take place at Coralville Fire Station 1, 1501 5th St, from 1-3p.m. No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Just...
Daily Iowan

Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit

A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
kciiradio.com

Dorothy K. Clark

Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Dorothy K. Clark of Ottumwa, Iowa, formerly of Washington, Iowa will be held at a later date with interment at Elm Grove Cemetery. A general memorial has been established. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
