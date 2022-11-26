The Tualatin Police Department responds to calls for service from Nov. 8-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Nov. 8 A man reported that he was assaulted by a co-worker in the 7600 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road. Ecoterrorist graffiti was reported at the Lake at the Commons in the 8300 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...

TUALATIN, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO