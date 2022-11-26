Read full article on original website
Take out the trash!
3d ago
decriminalize drugs and look what happens! it's not the guns it's the criminals and the government!
Reply
13
candycane
2d ago
I knew we Democrats could do it. We take a bow to our adoring voters who re-elected us.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
newsnationnow.com
Portland crime wave forcing some businesses to shut down
(NewsNation) — Some businesses in Portland, Oregon, are closing their doors in response to the city’s ongoing surge in crime. Marcy Landolfo, the owner of clothing store Rains PDX, decided to shutter her store for good after 15 break-ins during the previous year and a half. “Those break-ins...
Portland police won’t use ‘flash-bang’ rubber ball devices for crowd control, city will pay $250,000 to settle suit by Don’t Shoot Portland
The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland that challenged the force used by Portland police against protesters in 2020. The city also has agreed not to use “flash bang” rubber ball distraction devices for crowd control and get...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
kptv.com
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
Portlanders thwart armed robbery at sports bar, pin suspect to the ground until cops arrive
People at a Portland bar thwarted a reported armed robbery by pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Other business owners say the incident wasn't "surprising."
Police identify Portland’s 93rd homicide victim, who was killed in Parkrose shooting
Portland police have identified the man who was killed in a fatal shooting last Wednesday, the city’s 93rd homicide victim so far this year. Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49, died of a gunshot wound after being shot in the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive, in the Parkrose neighborhood.
kptv.com
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie ‘justified,’ Oregon DOJ says
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined the use of deadly force by a Clackamas County detective and Oregon State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Milwaukie on June 18 was justified, according to the Oregon Department of Justice. The incident began on the evening of June...
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
KATU.com
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
Grand jury clears trooper, detective in June fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Clackamas County
A Clackamas County grand jury found that the Oregon State trooper and Clackamas County detective who shot and killed a 24-year-old Tigard man in June acted lawfully, the Oregon Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Monday night, meaning they believed the use of...
KATU.com
Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
People at NE Portland sports bar stop armed robbery early Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hard to find a local business along Northeast Sandy Boulevard in the Parkrose neighborhood that hasn't been impacted by theft or violence. It's all part of a typical day at work for Alexis Carrillo, who manages Sandy Smoke Shop. "There's a lot of people coming...
Tualatin Police Log: Would-be shoplifters turn in merchandise
The Tualatin Police Department responds to calls for service from Nov. 8-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Nov. 8 A man reported that he was assaulted by a co-worker in the 7600 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road. Ecoterrorist graffiti was reported at the Lake at the Commons in the 8300 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...
shescatchingflights.com
13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼
If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
Portland store shuts down, posts blistering note on front door slamming rampant crime: 'city is in peril'
Portland, Oregon, clothing store Rains PDX shut down after facing more than a dozen break-ins and covering expensive repairs, according to a note posted the store's front door.
kptv.com
1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.
Torture attack sent Portland teen to jail; Oregon criminal justice reform got him and others out
Wearing a pin-striped suit and pink tie, Blue Kalmbach looked nothing like the sullen, swoop-haired 15-year-old who carved a swastika into the forehead of a fellow teen in a Southeast Portland shed in February 2014. Kalmbach and two accomplices also beat the boy and fired a pellet gun at his...
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Cheers! For taverns, bars, and pool halls of the past
This issue, Southeast Portland's past is expolred through the history of some of its taverns, bars, and saloons!. Since the forming of the "American Colonies", taverns and public houses have been popular gathering places, and an important part of Americana. As early as the American Revolution, rebels gathered secretly in...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 9